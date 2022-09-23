GBP/USD freefall: Where will it stop?

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
September 23, 2022 5:06 PM
966 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Cable traders will remember today for a LONG time.

The UK government’s announcement of a “mini” budget cutting taxes and capping energy bills has spooked international investors, leading to a surge in UK gilt yields and driving GBP/USD down to its lowest levels since 1985.

While we’re still a long way from GBP/USD parity, today’s price action marks a big step in that direction.

In the near-term, traders will be asking when the selling will stop. After breaking below the COVID panic lows, the 1985 low in the 1.0500 area could beckon in due time, but given the deeply oversold reading on the 14-day RSI, we would expect a short-covering bounce before then as long as we don’t see financial markets implode in the coming week or two. There is also an outside chance of UK policymakers intervening in the market in the coming days to stem the bleeding.

This week’s big breakdown below previous support in the 1.1400 area means traders will be looking to sell any rallies above 1.1100 or 1.1200 in the coming week, with only a break back above 1.1400 giving bears pause.

GBPUSD09232022

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Related tags: GBP Forex

Latest market news

FTSE 100 analysis: Wizz Air to return to profit after 3 years of losses
Today 07:15 AM
Secondary market: definition, types and examples
Today 07:15 AM
AUD/USD, AUD/CAD Analysis: Hawkish BOC hike concerns doves
Today 03:14 AM
Gold, ASX 200 Analysis: BOC and RBA hikes forces gold lower on Fed bets
Yesterday 10:52 PM
Nasdaq 100 falters as Canada’s rate hike focusses attention on next week’s US decision
Yesterday 07:29 PM
Nasdaq 100 profit-taking as Canada’s rate hike focusses attention on next week’s US decision
Yesterday 06:13 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest GBP articles

Research
GBP/USD analysis: Pound breaks out to a 10-month high near 1.25
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
April 4, 2023 05:48 PM
    Research
    Powell puts a 50bps March hike firmly on the radar, GBP/USD tests 2023 lows
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    March 7, 2023 06:16 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      Fiat Money: What is a Fiat Currency?
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      February 17, 2023 04:05 PM
        Research
        GBP/USD rallies to the mid-1.21s, despite big bets on a 6% Fed rate
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 9, 2023 04:07 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.