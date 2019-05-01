GBPUSD makes further bullish progress ahead of key events

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
May 1, 2019 9:07 AM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Earlier, we wrote that the GBP/USD will be facing a key test this week ahead of the Federal Reserve’s rate decision this evening, the Bank of England’s Super Thursday tomorrow and the US monthly jobs on Friday.

From a technical point of view, the bulls would be encouraged by the pound’s desire to climb back above the $1.30 handle, despite the Dollar Index (DXY) breaking to a new 2019 high above 98.00 last week. This is a bullish sign in that it shows relative strength for the pound, as the GBP/USD is comfortably above its 2019 low of 1.2442. At its weakest point last week at just below 1.2900, the cable had only shed half of this year’s gains. In contrast, the DXY broke to a new high last week, clearly suggesting that like likes of the EUR/USD has underperformed the GBP/USD. Indeed, the EUR/GBP cross is not too far off its 2019 lows currently.

Anyway, the cable has now broken back above its corrective bear trend and the 200-day moving average, as can be seen on the daily chart. As things stand, therefore, the path of least resistance is to the upside. Perhaps it would be more encouraging if the GBP/USD were to rise above its most recent high at 1.3135 level.

But with the aforementioned fundamental events to come, things could change quickly. Indeed, the GBP/USD approaching a key short-term resistance just below 1.3080. This level was support in the past. So, a potential pullback here should not come as surprise. Overall, though, it would require a move back below old resistance at 1.3020 for the short-term trend to turn bearish again.


Source: TradingView and FOREX.com

Related tags: Forex GBP

Latest market news

Nasdaq, S&P 500 turn down after early rally on better inflation news
September 29, 2023 06:33 PM
DAX outlook: Stocks not out of the woods yet
September 29, 2023 03:44 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla deliveries, Tesco and Boohoo
September 29, 2023 03:06 PM
Q4 Crypto Market Outlook: Bitcoin and Ethereum Consolidation Continues
September 29, 2023 02:58 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise after PCE data
September 29, 2023 12:52 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 28, 2023
September 29, 2023 12:48 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Forex articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD outlook remains bearish amid oil rally, risk-off tone
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
September 28, 2023 12:35 PM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    EUR/USD nears YTD low, S&P 500 tags key trendline: European open – 28/09/2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    September 28, 2023 06:08 AM
      Downward trend
      AUD/USD support caves as USD continues melt up continues: Asian Open 28/09/23
      By:
      September 27, 2023 11:16 PM
        Research
        USD/CHF aims for 12th bullish day, DAX on the ropes: European open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 27, 2023 05:36 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.