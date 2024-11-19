GBP/USD Struggles as BoE Bailey Sees Faster Disinflation

GBP/USD struggles to extend the advance from the start of the week as BoE Governor Bailey acknowledges that ‘inflation has come down faster than we expected a year ago.’

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
November 19, 2024 8:25 PM
united_kingdom_02
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD

GBP/USD struggles to extend the advance from the start of the week as Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey acknowledges that ‘inflation has come down faster than we expected a year ago,’ but the exchange rate may stage a larger recovery as it appears to be bouncing back ahead of the monthly low (1.2597).

GBP/USD Struggles as BoE Bailey Sees Faster Disinflation

Keep in mind, GBP/USD cleared the June low (1.2613) after closing below the 200-Day SMA (1.2820) for the first time since May, and the exchange rate may struggle to hold its ground ahead of the next BoE meeting on December 19 as it no longer responds to the positive slope in the long-term moving average.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar. David provides a market overview and takes questions in real-time. Register Here

 

In turn, GBP/USD may continue to give back the advance from the May low (1.2446) as the BoE appears to be on track to further unwind its restrictive policy, and the update to the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) may do little to derail the central bank as ‘both inflation perceptions and inflation expectations have continued to fall alongside consumer price inflation itself.’

UK Economic Calendar

UK Economic Calendar 11192024

Even though the headline CPI is expected to increase to 2.2% in October from 1.7% per annum the month prior, the core reading for inflation is seen narrowing to 3.1% from 3.2% during the same period.

With that said, further evidence of slowing price growth may generate a bearish reaction in the British Pound as it fuels speculation for lower UK interest rates, but a higher-than-expected CPI report may keep GBP/USD above the monthly low (1.2597) as it encourages BoE Governor Bailey and Co. to further combat inflation.

GBP/USD Price Chart –Daily

GBPUSD Daily Chart 11192024

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; GBP/USD on TradingView

  • The selloff from earlier this month appears to have stalled as GBP/USD no longer carves a series of lower highs and lows, and the exchange rate may consolidate over the remainder of the week as it holds above the monthly low (1.2597).
  • Need a close back above the 1.2710 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) to 1.2760 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) region to bring 1.2820 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) back on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around 1.2900 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.2910 (50% Fibonacci extension).
  • However, failure to defend the monthly low (1.2597) may push GBP/USD towards 1.2540 (78.6% Fibonacci retracement), with the next region of interest coming in around the May low (1.2446).

Additional Market Outlooks

Gold Price Recovery Keeps RSI Above Oversold Zone

US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Rebound Pulls RSI Out of Oversold Zone

USD/JPY Rebounds as BoJ Ueda Pledges to Support Economic Activity

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Rally Clears 2022 High

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Related tags: GBP USD BOE Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Coils into Support
Today 07:14 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Today 06:28 PM
S&P 500 Melt-Up? The Data-Driven Case for SPX Upside in December
Today 04:58 PM
USD/CHF Pullback Faces Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA
Today 03:56 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as China - US trade tensions rise
Today 02:36 PM
Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Threatens Bear Market Rebound
Today 02:01 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest GBP USD articles

EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold Weekly Technical Outlook
By:
Michael Boutros
Yesterday 05:54 PM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    Forex Seasonality – December 2024: Can EUR/USD and AUD/USD Rally?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Yesterday 04:11 PM
      germany_03
      DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      November 28, 2024 12:47 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Still Vulnerable to Test of May Low
        By:
        David Song
        November 26, 2024 08:25 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.