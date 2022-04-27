Gold falls to two-month lows as relentless dollar strength overwhelms bulls

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
April 27, 2022 4:27 PM
29 views
Gold trading
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

The US dollar index is rising for its fifth consecutive day as the greenback hits multi-year highs against the euro and British pound among other rivals, and traders are still digesting the implications of the ongoing surge in the world’s reserve currency.

One underdiscussed causality of the dollar’s rally is gold. While the yellow metal theoretically should be catching a bid with inflation at multi-decade highs across the globe, a military conflict with a nuclear-enabled world power, and a revival of physical demand in Asia, the buck’s strength is overwhelming gold bulls.

As the chart below shows, the yellow metal is trading down by more than -5% since peaking near $2,000 last week and is now testing its lowest level in more than two months. Yesterday’s small intraday candle marked a brief consolidation in the midst of the impulsive bearish move, and at least so far today, the short-term selling pressure has resumed:

FXGOLD04272022

Source: StoneX, TradingView

To the downside, the next areas to watch include the 200-day EMA near $1860, followed by the rising trendline near $1825. On the other hand, bulls will need to see the pair rise back above the key previous support/resistance zone around $1910 to erase the near-term bearish bias.

Finally, in terms of economic data to watch in the coming week or two, gold traders will be closely monitoring the Q1 Advance GDP report out of the US on Thursday, the Core PCE price index report on Friday, and, perhaps most importantly, the FOMC Monetary Policy Meeting next Wednesday. If we see evidence of strong growth, elevated price pressures, and a more hawkish Federal Reserve, the selling in gold may well continue.

 

Related tags: Gold US Dollar Technical Analysis

Latest market news

GBP/USD outlook: US inflation and BOE meeting to drive the pound
Today 03:34 AM
Commitment of traders report (COT):
Today 12:40 AM
Dollar Forecast: USD weakens despite strong NFP - Forex Friday
May 5, 2023 03:49 PM
Indices rally on stronger jobs report, but data negative for rate cuts
May 5, 2023 02:55 PM
Earnings This Week: Disney, Airbnb and PayPal
May 5, 2023 01:43 PM
WTI outlook: Oil prices extend rebound after NFP
May 5, 2023 01:26 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Gold articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold, Silver outlook: Metals break higher as yields drop
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
May 4, 2023 04:09 PM
    Gold trading
    Gold outlook: Will Fed trigger rally or sell-off?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 3, 2023 11:20 AM
      Market chart
      NASDAQ 100 forecast, Gold forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      April 26, 2023 08:26 AM
        Research
        Hot UK inflation dims FTSE outlook, weighs on risk assets
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 19, 2023 11:30 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.