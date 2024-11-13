Gold Price Outlook Mired by Close Below 50-Day SMA

The price of gold may continue to give back the advance from the September low ($2472) as it no longer tracks the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA ($2650).

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
November 13, 2024 8:00 PM
Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD

The price of gold falls for the fourth consecutive day to register a fresh monthly low ($2578), and bullion may continue to give back the advance from the September low ($2472) as it no longer tracks the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA ($2650).

Gold Price Outlook Mired by Close Below 50-Day SMA

Keep in mind, the price of gold pushed below the October low ($2603) after closing below the moving average for the first time since July, with the recent weakness in the precious metal pushing the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to its lowest level since October 2023.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar. David provides a market overview and takes questions in real-time. Register Here

 

In turn, the RSI may show the bearish momentum gathering pace as it approaches oversold territory, with a move below 30 in the oscillator likely to be accompanied by a further decline in gold like the price action from last year.

With that said, the price of gold may continue to trade to fresh monthly lows as it carves a series of lower highs and lows, but failure to test the September low ($2472) may keep the RSI out of oversold territory.

XAU/USD Price Chart – Daily

Gold Price Daily Chart 11132024

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; XAU/USD on TradingView

  • The price of gold extends the weakness from the start of the month to take out the October low ($2603), with a break/close below $2550 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) opening up the $2480 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to $2500 (50% Fibonacci extension) region.
  • Next area of interest comes in around the September low ($2472), but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) may show the bearish momentum abating should it struggle to push into oversold territory.
  • Need a move back above $2630 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) for gold to snap the bearish prices series, with a close above $2730 (100% Fibonacci extension) bringing the monthly high ($2762) on the radar.

Additional Market Outlooks

AUD/USD Vulnerable amid Break Below November Opening Range

US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD on Cusp of Testing 2022 High

GBP/USD Outlook Hinges on Break of Monthly Opening Range

US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Defends Post-US Election Rally

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on X at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Related tags: Gold Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Coils into Support
Today 07:14 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Today 06:28 PM
S&P 500 Melt-Up? The Data-Driven Case for SPX Upside in December
Today 04:58 PM
USD/CHF Pullback Faces Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA
Today 03:56 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as China - US trade tensions rise
Today 02:36 PM
Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Threatens Bear Market Rebound
Today 02:01 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest Gold articles

gold_10
Gold Goes for Recovery After Bitcoin, Trump-Fueled Pullbacks
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 05:03 PM
    japan_09
    Bullish bets on the yen continue to gain traction: COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 05:42 AM
      gold_03
      Gold outlook: XAU/USD stabilises but this could be short-lived
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      November 28, 2024 01:00 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Gold's 9-Month Streak at Risk into Month-End
        By:
        James Stanley
        November 27, 2024 03:49 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.