Gold Price Stages Five-Day Rally for First Time Since March

The price of gold trades back above the 50-Day SMA ($2664) as it stages a five-day rally for the first time since March.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
November 23, 2024 5:00 PM
gold_02
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD

The price of gold trades back above the 50-Day SMA ($2664) as it stages a five-day rally for the first time since March.

Gold Price Stages Five-Day Rally for First Time Since March

The price of gold trades to a fresh weekly high ($2712) as it carves a series of higher highs and lows, and bullion may once again track the positive slope in the moving average as it attempts to retrace the decline following the US election.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

David provides a market overview and takes questions in real-time. Register Here

 

With that said, the price of gold may climb back towards the monthly high ($2762) as it extends the advance from the start of the week, but bullion may consolidate over the remainder of the month if it struggles to extend the bullish price series.

XAU/USD Price Chart – Daily

Gold Price Daily Chart 11222024 

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; XAU/USD on TradingView

  • Recent price action in gold raises the scope for a further recovery, with a break/close $2730 (100% Fibonacci extension) bringing the monthly high ($2762) on the radar.
  • A breach above the yearly high ($2790) opens up $2850 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) but failure to break/close $2730 (100% Fibonacci extension) may keep the price of gold within the monthly range.
  • Lack of momentum to hold above the $2630 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) to $2660 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) region may push the price of gold back towards $2590 (100% Fibonacci extension), with the next area of interest coming in around $2550 (61.8% Fibonacci extension).

Additional Market Outlooks

GBP/USD Selloff Pushes RSI Up Against Oversold Zone

USD/JPY Weakness Curbs Threat of Currency Intervention

US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Recovery Keeps Yearly Range Intact

USD/CAD Rally Unravels to Pull RSI Back from Overbought Zone

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on X at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Related tags: Gold Gold Weekly Outlook Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Coils into Support
Today 07:14 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Today 06:28 PM
S&P 500 Melt-Up? The Data-Driven Case for SPX Upside in December
Today 04:58 PM
USD/CHF Pullback Faces Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA
Today 03:56 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as China - US trade tensions rise
Today 02:36 PM
Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Threatens Bear Market Rebound
Today 02:01 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest Gold articles

gold_10
Gold Goes for Recovery After Bitcoin, Trump-Fueled Pullbacks
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 05:03 PM
    japan_09
    Bullish bets on the yen continue to gain traction: COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 05:42 AM
      gold_03
      Gold outlook: XAU/USD stabilises but this could be short-lived
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      November 28, 2024 01:00 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Gold's 9-Month Streak at Risk into Month-End
        By:
        James Stanley
        November 27, 2024 03:49 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.