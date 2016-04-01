Gold steady ahead of US jobs data after ending best quarter in nearly 30 years

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
April 1, 2016 8:30 AM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Ahead of the all-important US jobs report in the afternoon, gold has started the new quarter fairly quietly today after ending the last one 16 per cent better off. It was the best quarter for gold in nearly 30 years, helped by a depreciating US dollar and increased volatility in the equity markets. But as equities rallied in March, the safe haven gold struggled to push further higher even as the dollar weakened. All the same, it didn’t really drop off a cliff. In fact, the consolidation near the highs is a bullish sign; all it needs now is a gentle push to trigger further momentum buying interest. This may well come from a significantly weaker US jobs report today, which, if seen, would undoubtedly weigh on the US dollar and may trigger the "risk off" switch among the equity market investors. In contrast, a significantly stronger jobs report would put a June rate hike firmly back on the table. Although this outcome would probably not be good news for the stock markets, it would almost certainly lead to a sharp rally in the dollar and thus exert pressure on some buck-denominated assets like gold and silver in the short term.  The best outcome for stocks therefore is if the report shows solid readings but not strong enough to materially change the market’s views about the path of interest rates in the US. For gold, the best outcome would be if the both the dollar and stocks weakens further, regardless of the data. Stocks were already on Friday with Japan closing 3.5 per cent lower overnight and European stock indices being down between 1.3 and 2.0 per cent at the time of this writing.

As mentioned, gold’s consolidation near the recent range highs may be a bullish sign. After all, this has allowed the momentum indicators such as the RSI to unwind from "overbought" levels without significant depreciation of the underlying gold price. The precious metal may now be gearing up for another rally, but at the moment it is stuck inside what appears to be a bull flag continuation pattern. The RSI is correspondingly held down by a falling trend line. If gold breaks through the resistance trend of the flag, it will still need to form a new high above short-term resistance around $1243 to potentially trigger some breakout buy orders. Further short-term resistance is seen around $1263, followed by the March high at $1283ish. A decisive break above the latter would obviously be a very bullish outcome.

However, while gold remains contained with the channel, there is a danger it may fallen even more in the short-term before potentially staging another rally. Traders should watch the rising 50-day moving average, at around $1210, closely for gold could find support there, especially since the previous low was also formed around this level, specifically at just below $1209. But if the potential sell-off does not stall here, then there is little further support seen until the psychologically-important $1200 mark, followed by the previous resistance-tuned-support around the $1190-$1193 area, where we also have the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level converging. A break below $1190 would expose the 200-day moving average and 61.8% retracement for a test, at $1137/8 area.

So, to recap then, gold is still looking bullish although there is a risk it could pullback further in the short term, especially if today’s US jobs data causes the dollar and equities to rally. Traders may therefore wish to wait for gold to make its move post the jobs report before taking a view on it.  

Related tags: Fawad Razaqzada Fundamental Analysis Gold NFP Technical Analysis

Latest market news

Can the S&P 500 move lower coax bears from the sideline?
Today 03:25 AM
AUD/USD tumbles again as jobs market softens
Today 02:40 AM
USD/JPY: BOJ FX intervention may be ineffectual
Today 12:56 AM
USD/JPY, Gold, ASX 200 analysis: Asian Open – 17th August 2023
Yesterday 11:25 PM
Fed Minutes spook Nasdaq, points to higher interest rates
Yesterday 07:56 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US stocks bounce but sentiment remains fragile
Yesterday 02:22 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Fawad Razaqzada articles

Is EUR/GBP about to drop?
By:
Global Author
March 30, 2017 06:48 AM
    GBP/USD: Cable could snap back to reality
    By:
    Global Author
    August 25, 2016 07:22 AM
      Crude turns positive ahead of oil data
      By:
      Global Author
      August 24, 2016 09:52 AM
        DXY: Buck to 100 soon?
        By:
        Global Author
        August 23, 2016 12:56 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.