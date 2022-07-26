Hungary hikes 100bps as inflation continues to climb

July 26, 2022 8:50 PM
16 views
Board of currencies

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) hiked interest rates by 100bps to 10.75% earlier today as inflation continues to rise.  This is the highest-level rates have been since late 2008 and comes just 2 weeks after the central bank hiked rates by 200bps to bring them to 9.75%!  The NBH cited increased inflation and vowed to continue to increase rates until it can stop inflation from rising.  June’s CPI reading was 11.7% YoY vs 10.7% YoY in June, a 23-year high.  Just 1 year ago the key inflation reading was only at 4.6% YoY! Deputy Governor Virag noted that the global recession risks have increased, but they can assess the pace and size of the slowdown over the coming month.

The Hungarian forint began to move aggressively higher just days before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.  EUR/HUF was at 352.887 on February 11th and by March 7th, the pair reached a new all-time high of 392.729. However, by the end of Q1, EUR/HUF had pulled back to 366.764.  Since then, it has been off to the races with the currency pair trading higher in an orderly pattern to a new all-time high of 416.856 on July 6th.   Notice that three times near the end of the price rise that EUR/HUF tried to push above the top trendline of the rising channel, only to close back inside each time.  As is often the case, when price fails to break through one side of a pattern, it often moves to test the other side of the pattern.  EUR/HUF broke below the bottom trendline of the channel in July 19th, near 400, and has been trading below it since.  Notice that price held above support at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the lows of March 31st to the highs of July 6th, near 397.721.

20220726 eurhuf daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On  a 240-minute timeframe, EUR/HUF traded as low at 394.841 before bouncing.  If the Hungarian forint remains weak, EUR/HUF should move higher.  First resistance is at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the highs of July 6th to the lows of July 25th at 403.251.  Just above there is a confluence of resistance at prior lows and the bottom, downward sloping trendline near 404.80.  The next level of resistance is at the 50% retracement of the previously mentioned timeframe near 405.849.  However, if resistance holds and EUR/HUF continues lower, the first support level is at the July 25th lows of 394.841.  Below there, price can fall to horizontal support at 393.295, then the 50% retracement level from the lows of lows of March 31st to the highs of July 6th, near 391.81.

20220726 eurhu f240

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Inflation is rising rapidly in Hungary and the National Bank of Hungary is doing its best to keep up.  The central bank doesn’t meet again until August 30th.  One thing the rising inflation doesn’t seem to be impacting is the level of the forint as it continues to weaken vs the Euro.  If EUR/HUF can hold the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, the pair may move up to retest the July 6th highs near 416.856.

 
Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex EUR HUF Inflation

Latest market news

SP500 Outlook: Stocks fall after hawkish FOMC minutes & strong ADP payrolls
Today 01:10 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 6, 2023
Today 12:49 PM
Nasdaq outlook: US stocks set to fall
Today 11:48 AM
DAX, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:51 AM
FTSE 100 Analysis: Blue-chips sink to 3-month low – Top UK stocks
Today 07:22 AM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Analysis: The yen dominates the session ahead of US data
Today 05:51 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Congress building
SP500 Outlook: Stocks fall after hawkish FOMC minutes & strong ADP payrolls
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 01:10 PM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 6, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 12:49 PM
      Energy
      DAX, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Today 07:51 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 Analysis: Blue-chips sink to 3-month low – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Today 07:22 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.