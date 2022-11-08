What are iron ore futures and how do you trade them?

Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Senior Financial Writer
November 8, 2022 12:00 PM
469 views
Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Senior Financial Writer

Iron ore futures have experienced a rough 2022, falling amid declining demand from China. Find out everything you need to know about iron ore before you take a position.

 

What is iron ore?

Iron ore is the rock from which metallic iron is extracted. By using various industrial processes, companies can process iron ore and create ‘pig iron’ – the main material used to make steel. Roughly 98% of mined iron ore is used in steel production.

Iron ore is one of the world’s most important commodities, due to the high demand for steel across engineering and construction.

 

 

What is iron ore trading?

Iron ore trading is the practice of speculating on the price of iron ore in order to make a profit – usually via futures, options, spot prices, contracts for difference, or via shares and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

As with other derivatives, the aim of iron ore trading is to predict the direction the market will move. The further the market moves in the direction you’ve predicted, the more you’d profit and the more it moves against you, the higher your losses.

Traders might be bullish on iron ore if there’s an optimistic outlook on economic growth and GDP, which usually leads to increased industrial activity and demand for steel.

On the flipside, in periods of economic contraction and slowing demand for iron ore, traders might be bearish on the market price.

 

 

What affects iron ore prices?

The price of iron ore is driven by factors that impact supply and demand for the raw material. It’s important to understand all the different market drivers as they can cause significant volatility and risk to your positions.

Economic prospects

When economic prospects are good, demand for steel from construction, infrastructure and industrial development projects can push up the market price of iron ore if supply isn’t increased too.

Conversely, when economic activity is more subdued, the demand for steel may fall and push the iron ore price down.

For example, China’s weakening growth and looming recessions across Europe led ratings agency Fitch Ratings to cut its average iron ore price performance forecast for 2022 and 2023.

Global GDP growth is highly correlated with steel consumption, so data releases are closely watched by iron ore traders – especially GDP from emerging economies that have a larger need for steel amid urbanisation projects.

Housing markets

Steel is used widely in housing construction due to its strength, ability to bind to concrete and cost-effectiveness compared to other metals.

When an economy is growing and there’s an increase in housing starts, the increased demand can push up the price of the raw material if there’s not an increase in the production of iron ore too.

Supply issues

Supply issues can take many forms. Throughout 2022, the most pervasive supply chain issue came in the form of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Both Russia and Ukraine have heavy involvement in the market – Russia produces around 6.5 million mt/month of steel, most of which was shipped through Ukraine, while Ukraine produces 1.8 million mt/month. The conflict caused European markets to feel the squeeze as less iron ore was making it out of Ukraine.

 

What are iron ore futures?

Iron ore futures are contracts in which two parties agree to buy or sell the commodity at a set price on a set date of expiry. On that date, the traders either have to exchange the amount of iron ore, settle the position in cash or roll the contract to the next expiry date.

Iron ore futures are primarily used by large-scale commercial businesses and commodity producers as a means of hedging prices. Hedgers will be looking to maximise the value of their assets by using futures contracts to buy or sell iron ore at a more advantageous price and minimise the risk of loss.

For example, if an iron ore producer thought the price would fall in the next month, they’d enter a futures contract to sell iron ore at the current market price, so that if the market falls, they’re able to earn a profit by selling at the higher price.

Iron ore futures are traded on exchanges such as the Commodity Exchange (COMEX) and London Metal Exchange (LME). All iron ore futures will be regulated to ensure the quantity and quality are standardised to facilitate fair trading.

 

Iron ore futures contracts specification

Contract unit

500 dry metric tons

Price quotation

US dollars and cents per dry metric ton

CME trading hours

Sunday to Friday 18:00 - 17:00 ET with a 60-minute break each day beginning at 17:00 ET.

Product code

TIO

Listed contracts

Monthly
Related tags: Commodities Insights Iron Ore

Latest market news

Gold, Bitcoin defensive plays as markets grapple with the growth outlook
June 23, 2023 05:47 PM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD forecast – Forex Friday
June 23, 2023 01:39 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Risk sentiment falters after a hawkish Powell
June 23, 2023 12:48 PM
Earnings This Week: Nike, Micron and Carnival
June 23, 2023 12:39 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Meta and Apple shares fall from highs
June 23, 2023 12:01 PM
GBP/USD, DAX Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
June 23, 2023 07:57 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Commodities articles

Quarry and various stones
History of commodity markets
By:
Ryan Thaxton
June 22, 2023 02:49 PM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, WTI Analysis: Commitment of traders report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    June 19, 2023 03:42 AM
      Research
      EUR/USD, Gold analysis: European open – 31st May 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      May 31, 2023 05:07 AM
        Research
        EUR/USD, gold, S&P 500 analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 29, 2023 03:10 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.