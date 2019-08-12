Market Brief Markets Fall Out of Bed on a Monday

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
August 12, 2019 5:06 PM
1 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
  • FX:The GBP was the strongest major currency today – see our take on GBP/USD and EUR/GBP – while the risk-sensitive AUD was the weakest.
  • After an unexpected win for the opposition party this weekend, the Argentine peso dumped 25% against the US dollar at one point (currently -15% on the day).
  • Commodities: Gold tacked on 1%, supported by global geopolitical tensions. Oil prices finished flat on the day.

 

  • US indices dropped by more than 1% across the board, driven by risk aversion as the clash between protestors and military in Hong Kong continued to escalate and Argentine markets collapsed.
  • All eleven major sectors closed lower on the day, with REITs (XLRE) falling the least and Financials (XLF) falling the most as the yield curve continued to flatten.
  • See the key economic data and market trends we’ll be watching in the coming week!
  • Stocks on the Move:
    • Three key Chinese companies report earnings this week.
    • Roku (ROKU) tacked on 7% following an analyst upgrade.
Related tags: Forex Indices Shares market

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 Outlook: NVIDIA to book biggest quarterly gain in two decades
Today 02:09 PM
Nasdaq enters a bull market: US Open
Today 12:51 PM
Copper outlook: Metal sets for potential rally
Today 12:15 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 11:26 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:16 AM
The ASX rallies, Nasdaq ponders a breakout as sentiment perks up
Today 03:32 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Bank notes of different currencies
EUR/USD forecast: Bullish trend intact as key data eyed
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:00 PM
    Research
    Japanese yen analysis: USD/JPY breaks out despite bearish seasonality
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Yesterday 03:06 PM
      Australian flag
      Australia's softer inflation could see the RBA hold rates next week
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 02:27 AM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        Technical Tuesday: EUR/USD, FTSE, Nasdaq and Copper
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        March 28, 2023 12:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.