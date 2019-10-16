Market Brief Much Ado About Brexit But No Deal Yet

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
October 16, 2019 5:08 PM
1 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

  • A cacophony of Brexit headlines whipsawed markets back and forth today, with the UK’s previous recalcitrant DUP party reportedly moving closer to accepting the most recent proposals. As of writing (and as far as your humble author can tell), it appears that the Prime Minister and EU have agreed on all the previously contentious issues except for VAT, and ironing out a full agreement will be tomorrow’s order of business. Parliamentary approval could still prove to be a major stumbling block.
  • FX: The euro and Swiss franc were the day’s strongest major currencies, while the New Zealand dollar brought up the rear.
  • US data: Retail Sales (September) declined -0.3% m/m, well below the +0.3% reading expected – this marked the first decline in seven months. Core Retail Sales decline -0.1% vs. +0.2% eyed. Last month’s retail sales report was revised higher, taking some of the sting out of the shocking headline reading.
  • Commodities: Both oil and gold edged higher today, gaining slightly less than 1%.
 
  • US indices closed modestly lower at the end of a choppy day.
  • Consumer Discretionary stocks (XLY) were the strongest major sector, while Energy (XLE) was the weakest despite the rise in oil prices.
  • Stocks on the move:
    • General Motors (GM) gained another 1% after reaching a tentative agreement with the UAW union to end the month-long strike. The UAW votes on the deal tomorrow.
    • Bank of America (BAC) tacked on 2% after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings.
    • Amidst growing competition from the likes of Disney and Apple, Netflix (NFLX) reported better-than-expected earnings, but weaker revenues, guidance, and subscriber growth. The stock is trading up 4% in volatile after-hours trade, though tomorrow’s open will provide a better indication of traders’ outlook for the firm.

Related tags: Forex Indices Shares market

Latest market news

AUD/USD, China A50 higher on China’s deflation (but will CPI keep falling?)
Today 03:11 AM
AUD/USD to defy bearish breakout traders once more? Asian Open
Yesterday 11:28 PM
Nasdaq and Banks lead sell-off, Dollar strengthens
Yesterday 05:14 PM
Alibaba Q1 earnings preview: Where next for BABA stock?
Yesterday 03:56 PM
EUR/USD analysis, USD/CAD and GOLD outlook - Technical Tuesday
Yesterday 03:29 PM
StoneX Bullion Report
Yesterday 12:16 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Research
AUD/USD to defy bearish breakout traders once more? Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 11:28 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    EUR/USD analysis, USD/CAD and GOLD outlook - Technical Tuesday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 03:29 PM
      Dollar analysis: GBP/USD traders eye US CPI – Currency Pair of the Week
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      August 7, 2023 12:00 PM
        Research
        WTI crude oil, EUR/USD analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        August 7, 2023 01:04 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.