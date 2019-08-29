Market Brief Risk On Reigns on USSino Trade Optimism

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
August 29, 2019 4:35 PM
1 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
  • FX: The loonie was the strongest major currency on the day (perhaps helped along by end-of-month flows), while the traditional “safe havens” (Swiss franc and Japanese yen) were the weakest.
  • The British pound finished in the middle of the major currency pack as traders continued to digest yesterday’s potential “Constitutional Crisis”.
  • US data: Q2 GDP (1st revision) came in at 2.0% as expected, though pending home sales figures missed the mark.
  • Commodities: Gold dropped more than 1% on the day while oil tacked on about 1.5%.

  • US indices gained more than 1% across the board on US-China trade optimism after China opted not to escalate tariffs further and low-level talks resumed.
  • Industrials (XLI) were the strongest sector while Consumer Staples (XLP) were the weakest.
  • Stocks on the move:
    • Best Buy (BBY) fell 8% after a disappointing earnings report.
Related tags: Forex Indices Shares market

Latest market news

S&P 500 forecast - stocks edge higher ahead of data: US Open
Today 01:00 PM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/NZD and Silver Outlook: Technical Tuesday
Today 11:49 AM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 11:04 AM
DAX, GBP/USD forecasts: Two trades to watch
Today 07:11 AM
FTSE 100 to open at 3-week highs
Today 06:41 AM
Are the RBA toying with a terminal rate of 3.6%?
Today 05:28 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Finger pointing on market chart data
EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/NZD and Silver Outlook: Technical Tuesday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 11:49 AM
    Australian flag
    European Open: The USD is back on the ropes as ISM renews recession fears
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 04:07 AM
      Forex trading
      USD/CAD Outlook: Currency Pair of the Week
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:16 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        EUR/USD, GBP/USD, GOLD and AUD/NZD Forecast: Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        March 31, 2023 12:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.