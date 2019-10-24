Market Brief Stocks Finish Mixed as Traders Weigh Earnings Amazon May Weigh Tomorrow

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
October 24, 2019 5:05 PM
1 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research


View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard.

  • In his final meeting as the head of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi didn’t rock the boat, leaving policy unchanged, highlighting downside risks to the economy, and urging fiscal policymakers to do their part one last time.
  • The British pound fell against most of its major rivals as PM Boris Johnson continues to push for a general election in December. Late reports suggest that the EU may not announce the length of a Brexit extension until Monday.
  • FX: The Australian and New Zealand dollars were the weakest major currencies on the day, while the Japanese yen and US dollar were the strongest.
  • US data: Durable Goods Orders (Sept) missed expectations, declining -1.1% m/m; New Home Sales (Sept) met expectations at 701k; Initial Jobless Claims came in at 212k, a tick below expectations. Both the Markit Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMI surveys came in a bit soft.
  • Commodities: Oil ticked up in quiet trade after yesterday’s surge, while gold tacked on more than 0.5% in a broad-based metals rally.
 
  • US indices closed mixed at the end of a quiet day.
  • Technology (XLK) was the strongest sector on the day while Communication Services (XLC) brought up the rear.
  • Stocks on the move:
    • A trio of earnings winners from yesterday included Tesla (TSLA, +18%), Paypal (PYPL, +9%), and Microsoft (MSFT, +2%)
    • On the other side of the coin, Ford (F, -7%), eBay (EBAY, -9%), and Twitter (TWTR, -21%) all fell after issuing disappointing earnings in one way or another.
    • Amazon (AMZN) just reported weaker-than-expected earnings ($4.23 vs. $4.62 eyed), though revenue did edge out expectations. The stock is currently shedding -6% in volatile after hours trade.
    • Intel (INTC) reported stronger-than-anticipated revenues, leading the stock to trade higher by 6% after hours.
Related tags: Forex Indices Shares market

Latest market news

Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
July 28, 2023 07:36 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
July 28, 2023 12:54 PM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
July 28, 2023 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
July 28, 2023 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
July 28, 2023 04:34 AM
BOE, RBA meetings on tap: The Week Ahead – 28th July 2023
July 28, 2023 02:58 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Close-up of market chart
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
July 28, 2023 12:54 PM
    AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 26, 2023 11:18 PM
      Federal reserve USD $100 note
      Fed Meeting Instant Analysis: USD/JPY Slips as Fed Flips Fully Data Dependent
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      July 26, 2023 07:04 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD falls as soft CPI prompts renewed hopes of an RBA pause
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 26, 2023 02:52 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.