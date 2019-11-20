Market Brief Stocks Slump on Trade Worries 30th Time Weve Written That Title

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
November 20, 2019 4:03 PM
1 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard.

  • A Reuters report midday suggested that the much-ballyhooed “Phase One” trade deal between the US and China may not be completed this year, driving risk assets lower across the board. Later comments from the White House that “progress is being made” stemmed the selloff, but traders are getting increasingly fed up with rhetoric and will increasingly want to see action as we move into December.
  • The FOMC minutes from the central bank’s October meeting showed most policymakers viewed interest rates as appropriate barring a material change to the economic outlook – steady as she goes for the world’s largest central bank!
  • FX: The US dollar was the strongest major currency on the day; the aussie brought up the rear.
  • Commodities: Oil surged 3% on the day on the back of a smaller-than-expected build in inventories. Gold was essentially flat on the day.
 
  • US indices closed roughly -0.5% lower across the board on worries over the US-China trade deal timeline.
  • Energy (XLE) was the strongest sector on the day; materials (XLB) brought up the rear.
  • Stocks on the move:
    • Retailer Target (TGT) exploded 14% higher on the day after reporting an earnings trifecta (beat on earnings, beat on revenues, raised guidance).
    • Lowe’s (LOW) gained 4% on better-than-expected earnings.
Related tags: Forex Indices Shares market

Latest market news

Nasdaq bounces back as traders rethink impact of solid jobs report
October 6, 2023 06:32 PM
Gold analysis: Metal rises despite NFP beat
October 6, 2023 03:25 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines & Walgreens
October 6, 2023 03:20 PM
S&P 500 analysis: US banks Q3 earnings preview
October 6, 2023 02:28 PM
EUR/USD Q4 Outlook: More losses to come?
October 6, 2023 01:41 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :Stocks slip as NFP smashes forecasts
October 6, 2023 01:03 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Forex articles

USA flag
Dollar analysis: Has Dollar Index Peaked? - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
October 6, 2023 11:00 AM
    Research
    EUR/USD tries to snap its record losing streak: The Week Ahead – 06/10/2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    October 6, 2023 02:05 AM
      gold_03
      Gold and AUD/JPY hint at reversals: Asian Open – 06/10/2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      October 5, 2023 09:47 PM
        Currency prices
        Yen analysis: GBP/JPY could drop if yields fell further
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        October 5, 2023 05:45 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.