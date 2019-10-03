NFP could be the Last Horse in the Trifecta

October 3, 2019 6:00 PM
1 views

What a week it has been so far!  Worse than expected ISM Manufacturing and worse than expected ADP Employment data has tanked stocks and the US Dollar.  Tomorrow we get Nonfarm Payroll (NFP) data for September, which could be the third horse in the trifecta if the data comes in worse than expected.  The headline consensus number is 140K, however as written in our NFP Preview, the NFP data could determine whether or not the Fed cuts rates 25bps later this month (the market is already pricing in a 90% chance of a cut).

Two barometers of market sentiment are SP500 and USD/JPY.  When the markets feel good about the direction of the economy, they tend to rise together.  When the markets fear the direction of the economy, they tend to move down together.   Consider the chart below:

Source: Tradingview, Forex.com, CME

The chart is a 15-minute candlestick price chart of S&P 500 E-mini Futures vs the price of USD/JPY (blue line).  Since the poor ISM Manufacturing data was released on Tuesday, the 2 assets have been positively correlated almost the entire time.  Any reading above a 0.00 means that the 2 instruments move together.  The closer the number is to 1.00, the closer the degree of the move together.  Currently, the correlation is +.70.  However, look at the dip in the correlation (or separation of the prices) earlier today.  Both assets sold off after the ISM Non-Manufacturing data was released, however the correlation fell to +.28.  The S&P500 then bounced from 2855 to a high of 2909.5, 54.5 handles, to the 38.2% retracement from the pre-ISM Manufacturing data to todays lows. USD/JPY only bounced from roughly 106.50 to 106.90, 30 pips.  An equivalent move in USD/JPY to the S&P 500 would have been a bounce up to 107.30.

What does this mean?  It means that there are a lot more people who want to cover short positions in S&Ps than people who want to cover short USD/JPY positions ahead of tomorrow’s NFP data.  However, it could also mean that traders are more reluctant to cover US Dollar shorts than S&P shorts. Do US Dollar traders know (or think they know) something S&P traders don’t? 

With China out and little data out in Europe, it may be quiet ahead of the NFP data.  But upon release of the data, make sure to watch USD/JPY to give the first indication as to whether the data is bullish or bearish.


Related tags: Dollar NFP Forex Wall Street

Latest market news

Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
Today 07:36 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
Today 12:54 PM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
Today 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
Today 04:34 AM
BOE, RBA meetings on tap: The Week Ahead – 28th July 2023
Today 02:58 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Dollar articles

Dollar outlook: DXY, USD/CHF and USD/JPY analysis ahead of CPI
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
July 12, 2023 11:30 AM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    USD/CAD outlook: All eyes on jobs reports – FOREX Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 7, 2023 11:16 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      US dollar forecast: No signs of reversal yet
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      May 18, 2023 01:30 PM
        Research
        Dollar forecast: USD loses more ground on peak inflation signs
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 13, 2023 02:31 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.