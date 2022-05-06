NFP headline beats expectations; confirms Fed’s view that labor markets are tight

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
May 6, 2022 3:57 PM
28 views
Apply now highlighted in newspaper
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

US Non-Farm Payrolls showed that economy added 428,000 jobs in April, matching March’s revised print and beating average estimates of 391,000.  In addition, the report showed that the Unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.6% vs expectations of a drop to 3.5%.  Average hourly earnings were 0.3% vs a revised print of 0.5% in March and estimates of 0.4%.  When all is said and done, the headline print was a solid beat vs expectations.  The Fed noted at its FOMC meeting earlier this week that labor markets were extremely tight and that it was essential for the Fed to bring down inflation to keep a strong labor market.  Today’s NFP data helps to confirm this view on employment.

The US Dollar Index had been moving higher since May 2021 in an orderly channel. In early April, the DXY broke above the top trendline as the channel near 99.30 as price began to move in a parabolic formation.  Price reached a 20 year high on April 28th at 103.93.  Today, the DXY traded briefly above that level to its highest level since December 2002 at 104.06.  Notice that the RSI was in overbought territory and the recent consolidation has allowed it to move back to neutral levels.

20220506 dxy daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a 240-minute timeframe, the DXY is still trading near today’s highs.  Resistance levels above are at the 1.272% Fibonacci extension from the high of April 28th to the low of May 5th at 1.0435, then the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the same timeframe near 1.0490.  Above there, price can trade to horizontal resistance from September 2002 at 1.0541. (see daily).  If price pulls back, the first support level is the May  5th lows at 1.0235.  Below there, price can fall to horizontal support levels at 101.86 and 101.03.

20220506 dxy 240

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

EUR/USD tends to move similarly, but opposite, to the DXY as the Euro makes up over 57% of the US Dollar Index composition.  If the DXY does move higher, EUR/USD could move lower.  First support is the low of April 28th at 1.0471.  Below there, price can fall to the 127.2% Fibonacci extension from the lows of April 28th to the highs of May 22nd at 1.0424 and then the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the same timeframe at 1.0365.  If EUR/USD bounces, first resistance is at the May 22nd highs at 1.0642, then horizontal resistance at 1.0696 and 1.0761.

20220506 eurusd 240

Tradingview, Stone X

Today’s Non-Farm Payroll data confirms what the Fed said in its statement:  that labor conditions are tight. In addition, Average Hourly Earnings were in-line with estimates.  If the Fed continues to raise rates, will either of these jobs numbers begin to move lower? That will be at the forefront of the Fed’s mind over the next month ahead of June’s NFP print.

 
Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas NFP EUR USD DXY

Latest market news

Oil shines as Nasdaq 100 dips, with VIX fear index climbing
Today 06:30 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Stocks could fall even further
Today 04:54 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Stocks extend losses ahead of FOMC minutes
Today 01:07 PM
EUR/USD forecast: Sentiment sours ahead of FOMC minutes
Today 12:42 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 12:14 PM
GBP/USD, DAX outlook: Two trades to watch
Today 07:30 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
EUR/USD forecast: Sentiment sours ahead of FOMC minutes
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:42 PM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    NZD/USD analysis: The RBNZ’s latest 25bp hike could be their last
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 03:17 AM
      Downtrend arrow
      A guide to market risk
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      Yesterday 08:30 AM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        EUR/USD Analysis: Debt ceiling negotiations set to resume, PMIs up next
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 04:51 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.