NFP Preview: US Dollar Bounce Potential if Jobs Data Doesn’t Disappoint

NFP leading indicators point to a slightly above expectation reading in this month’s NFP report, with headline job growth potentially coming in somewhere in the 175-225K range.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
June 6, 2024 2:54 PM
Jobs
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

NFP Report Key Points

  • NFP report expectations: +185K jobs, +0.3% m/m earnings, unemployment at 3.9%
  • Leading indicators point to a slightly above expectation reading in this month’s NFP report, with headline job growth potentially coming in somewhere in the 175-225K range.
  • The US Dollar Index (DXY) is testing 104.00 support, setting the stage for a potential bounce in the greenback as long as the jobs data is decent.

When is the May NFP Report?

The May NFP report will be released on Friday, June 7 at 8:30 ET.

NFP Report Expectations

Traders and economists expect the NFP report to show that the US created 185K net new jobs, with average hourly earnings rising 0.3% m/m (3.9% y/y) and the U3 unemployment rate holding steady at 3.9%.

NFP Overview

After a blistering start to the year, the US economy has seemingly downshifted in Q2 based on recent data. That said, the key indicators the Federal Reserve focusses on (employment and inflation, as measured by the Core PCE) have yet to roll over meaningfully, meaning the Fed will likely be content to leave interest rates unchanged in its upcoming monetary policy meeting later this month.

In terms of the NFP report, traders and economists are anticipating a slight moderation from last month’s strong jobs growth, with wages and the unemployment rate expected to come in roughly in line with recent trends:

fx_nfp_nonfarm_payrolls_preview_06062024

Source: StoneX

From a bigger picture perspective, the July Fed meeting is the earliest most traders can see the central bank considering an interest rate cut, and it will take a dramatic softening in the labor market to bring that possibility more meaningfully into play. As a result, market volatility in reaction to NFP may be somewhat subdued unless we see a big slowdown in the labor market this month.

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q2 2024

NFP Forecast

As regular readers know, we focus on four historically reliable leading indicators to help handicap each month’s NFP report:

  • The ISM Services PMI Employment component bumped up to 47.1 from 45.9 last month.
  • The ISM Manufacturing PMI Employment component rose to 51.1 from 48.6 last month.
  • The ADP Employment report showed 152K net new jobs, down from last month’s 188K reading.
  • Finally, the 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims ticked up to 222K, up from 210K last month to near the highest level in 9 months.

Weighing the data and our internal models, the leading indicators point to a slightly above expectation reading in this month’s NFP report, with headline job growth potentially coming in somewhere in the 175-225K range, albeit with a big band of uncertainty given the current global backdrop.

Regardless, the month-to-month fluctuations in this report are notoriously difficult to predict, so we wouldn’t put too much stock into any forecasts (including ours). As always, the other aspects of the release, prominently including the closely-watched average hourly earnings figure which came in at just 0.2% m/m in the most recent NFP report.

Potential NFP Market Reaction

 

Wages < 0.2% m/m

Wages 0.2-0.4% m/m

Wages > 0.4% m/m

< 150K jobs

Bearish USD

Neutral USD

Slightly Bullish USD

150-225K jobs

Slightly Bearish USD

Slightly Bullish USD

Bullish USD

> 225K jobs

Neutral USD

Slightly Bullish USD

Strongly Bullish USD

As we outline below, the US Dollar Index is testing the bottom of its 11-week range at 104.00 after a big selloff last week. With only a couple top-tier economic reports between today and the July Fed meeting, a decent jobs report could be enough for traders to close the door on a July rate cut and boost the greenback.

US Dollar Technical Analysis – US Dollar Index (DXY) Chart

DXY06062024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

As the chart above shows, the US Dollar Index has spent most of this week consolidating just above key previous support in the 104.00 area. This zone has put a floor under price on five previous occasions dating back to late March, and while a big miss in the NFP report could absolutely lead to a breakdown, the odds may be shaded toward a potential bounce in DXY (and equivalent drops in pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and AUD/USD) as long as the jobs report comes in near expectations.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Check out Matt’s Daily Market Update videos on YouTube and be sure to follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: NFP jobs report Fundamental Analysis US Dollar Forex

Latest market news

EUR/USD Forecast: The Price Breaks the Two-Year Support Zone
Yesterday 04:14 PM
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Defends Yearly Low to Keep RSI Above 30
Yesterday 02:45 PM
Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
December 19, 2024 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fed Breakout Testing Key Resistance
December 19, 2024 05:22 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Stocks rebound after FOMC-linked drop, but caution prevails
December 19, 2024 02:23 PM
GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady
December 19, 2024 01:56 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest NFP articles

Forex trading
USD/JPY forecast: Mixed NFP triggers mixed dollar response – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
December 6, 2024 05:13 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Could a Strong Jobs Report Put a December Fed Pause in Play?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    December 5, 2024 03:26 PM
      US_flag_G_Washington
      Pre-NFP USD Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
      By:
      James Stanley
      October 31, 2024 06:41 PM
        Jobs
        NFP Preview: How Could the Jobs Report Impact the US Election and the Fed?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        October 31, 2024 01:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.