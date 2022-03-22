NZDUSD under pressure as NZ Consumer confidence slumps to the lowest level since GFC

March 22, 2022 1:22 AM
7 views

 

"if we conclude that it is appropriate to move more aggressively by raising the federal funds rate by more than 25 basis points at a meeting or meetings, we will do so. And if we determine that we need to tighten beyond common measures of neutral and into a more restrictive stance, we will do that as well."

The Fed Chairs’ tone has become increasingly hawkish with each outing, and after a long slumber, the hawk within the Fed Chairman is rapidly increasing altitude.

Against this, earlier today, Westpac Consumer Confidence in New Zealand fell to 92.1 in the first quarter of 2022, down from 99.1 in the final quarter of 2021. Anything below 100 indicates “there are more New Zealanders who are pessimistic about the economic environment than there are those who are optimistic".

Today’s fall takes the indicator to the lowest level since the Global Financial Crisis in 2008 and comes on the back of higher mortgage rates and rapidly spiralling prices for  household goods, food, and fuel, all of which are eating into household budgets.

Todays slump in consumer confidence comes after evidence the housing market has started to slow and may raise questions about whether the RBNZ will need to raise interest rates as aggressively as the market has priced.

Following the softer consumer confidence data, the NZDUSD is trading marginally lower at .6876, after rejecting resistance yesterday at .6925 coming from the 200-day ma and March 7th high, which leaves a double top in place.

As such, while below .6925/35, a short-term bearish bias is in place, looking for the NZDSD to rotate lower towards support at .6800c. The stop loss on the bearish view would be a sustained break/close above .6925/35.

NZDUSD Daily Chart 22nd of March 2022

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of March 22nd, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: NZD USD Forex Trading FOREX

Latest market news

S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise after PCE data
Today 12:52 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 28, 2023
Today 12:48 PM
Euro to Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD could suffer from rising oil prices - Forex Friday
Today 11:30 AM
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:24 AM
Can US PMI surveys and employment reports sway bonds? The Week Ahead
Today 04:16 AM
Bonds bounce hard following bloodbath: did we just see the highs for yields this cycle?
Today 01:48 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest NZD USD articles

Close-up of market chart
AUD/USD, NZD/USD and WTI outlook - Technical Tuesday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
July 18, 2023 12:00 PM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    NZD/USD analysis: The RBNZ’s latest 25bp hike could be their last
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 24, 2023 03:17 AM
      Research
      AUD/USD, NZD/USD analysis: RBNZ to deliver a hawkish hike?
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      May 23, 2023 12:15 AM
        Market chart
        The RBNZ surprise with a 50bp interest rate hike
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        April 5, 2023 03:37 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.