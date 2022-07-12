Oil takes a hit as recession and Covid fears loom

July 12, 2022 5:08 PM
46 views

The German ZEW was the latest report to send recession fears through the commodities markets, knocking Crude Oil $7 lower, back below the psychological $100 level in WTI Crude Oil. The headline print was -53.8 vs an expectation of -38.3 and a June print of -28.  This was the lowest level since December 2011.  The Current Conditions component of the ZEW for July was -45.8 vs -34.5 expected and -27.6 in June. The ECB will be raising rates at its July meeting, it is just a question of “by how much?”.  At the last ECB meeting, the Committee committed to a 25bps hike, however some are speculating it may be 50bps.  Worse data combined with rate hikes are leading to fears of a slowdown throughout Europe, which would decrease the demand for oil.  Lower demand means lower prices.

The other main factor causing lower oil prices recently is the continued fluidity of the coronavirus situation in China.  China continues to maintain a zero-Covid policy.  Therefore, China continues to lockdown cities when Covid cases are on the rise.  Many areas in Shanghai have gone back under lockdown or placed under restrictions, as the city has seen cases rise to the highest level since May.  Macau went under lockdown for a week, forcing casinos to close their doors.  Even Wungang City is under lockdown for 3 days after just 1 positive Covid case was discovered.  These lockdowns are contributing to fears of a global slowdown or even recession.

After attempting to test the March 8th highs, WTI Crude Oil reversed and moved lower.  Crude could only get as high as 123.66 on June 14th.  Oil then began falling, and last week it reached a low of 95.13. just beneath the 50% retracement level from the lows of December 2nd, 2021 to the highs of March 8th, as well as, horizontal support.  Crude then bounced into horizontal resistance near 105.09 and began falling again.  Today Crude Oil is testing the recent lows from last week. At the time of this writing, oil is down $7, below 96.50.

20220712 wti daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a 240-minute timeframe, US OIL has been moving lower in an orderly channel since June 14th.  Crude Oil is approaching last week’s low of 95.09, as well as the previously mentioned 50% retracement level and horizontal support.  If price can break lower, then next level is a confluence of support at the bottom trendline of the channel and horizontal support between 92.50/92.96. Below there, price can fall to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the recently mentioned timeframe at 88.04!  However, if support holds, first resistance is at the lows of July 11th near 100.88.  Above there price can move to the July 8th highs at 105.09, then the top trendline of the channel near 108.00.

20220712 wti 240

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

The German ZEW and the continued on again/off again lockdowns in China are contributing to fears of a global slowdown or recession.  As a result, the perception of a lack of demand is causing WTI Crude Oil to move lower.  If the recession fears continue, watch for Crude oil to move lower.

 
Related tags: Trade Ideas Commodities WTI Coronavirus recession

Latest market news

Nasdaq hit by Tesla results, Banks still buoyant
Today 07:05 PM
British Pound Analysis: All Eyes on 1.2850 Support for GBP/USD
Today 03:53 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks fall after Tesla, Netflix disappoint
Today 01:04 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 20, 2023
Today 12:28 PM
DAX outlook: European stocks remain bid
Today 11:56 AM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Tesla stock falls as price cuts hurt margins
Today 09:42 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Congress building
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks fall after Tesla, Netflix disappoint
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 01:04 PM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 20, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 12:28 PM
      Research
      Nasdaq 100 analysis: Tesla stock falls as price cuts hurt margins
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Today 09:42 AM
        Market chart
        EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        Today 08:01 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.