Russia: Let’s get ready to rouble

With an invasion of Ukraine seemingly underway, the Russian rouble is arguably Russia's first casualty.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
February 22, 2022 3:03 AM
Close-up of market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

There is no shortage of Russia-related headlines at present, and they're show no immediate signs of abating. Over the past 24 hours we’ve seen market sentiment rise, fall and then fall some more. Within hours of markets rallying on hopes of a Biden-Putin summit, the Kremlin were out to pour cold water on the idea and saw earlier gains more than evaporate. Vladimir Putin has accused the Ukraine of hoarding nuclear weapons whilst addressing the nation live, and the Russian army has claimed that five of their soldiers were killed in the Russian region of Rostov. When taken alongside earlier ‘reports’ from Russian State media of shells being fired in two disputed regions in Ukraine, it seems quite apparent that Russia were laying the groundwork for an invasion. But those fears have turned into reality.

After Putin signed a decree to recognise to breakaway groups as independents, reports quickly followed that Putin has ordered troops to enter. Then eye-witness accounts of soldiers, tanks and military equipment flowed in.

Russia’s currency came quickly under attack upon the announcement of sanctions from the UK, US and EU. Falling over -5% against the US dollar, it was the worst session for the rouble since March 2020. It was also a near-3-standard deviation move, an event which has not occurred in nearly 2-years. Whilst sanctions will likely do little (or nothing) to deter Putin, they will hamper the economy and we’re sure some investors would prefer to move their money out of Russia sooner than later.

20220222usdrubFX

USD/RUB rose over 80.0 for the first time since October, and not even high oil prices were enough to support the flailing rouble. Prices have since stabilised below the October and November highs, and now trade within a tight range during Asian hours. Whether it can continue higher are likely tied to how severe the sanctions are to be once officially announced later today, but USD/RUB is clearly another market which can change its direction at the flick of a switch with sanctions being the likely trigger. Should sanctions fall short of expectations, perhaps USD/RUB is already overbought. But when you consider USD/RUB rose over 130% in the months following Russia’s annexation of Crimea, we wouldn’t want to hang our hats on a market top just yet. But the highs around 80 are likely to be pivotal over the near-term. 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas Russia Ruble RUB

Latest market news

GBP/USD Remains Susceptible to Bear Flag Formation
Yesterday 10:00 PM
Gold Outlook: XAUUSD trends and catalysts ahead of CPI
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Bitcoin Breaks $100K! Where Next? Cryptoasset Weekly Update (December 6, 2024)
Yesterday 07:00 AM
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Prices Grind into a Range
December 6, 2024 06:29 PM
USD/JPY forecast: Mixed NFP triggers mixed dollar response – Forex Friday
December 6, 2024 05:13 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Eyes Yearly Low Ahead of RBA
December 6, 2024 04:02 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest Forex articles

Forex trading
USD/JPY forecast: Mixed NFP triggers mixed dollar response – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
December 6, 2024 05:13 PM
    USD_GBP_EUR
    USD/CHF analysis: Does this head and shoulders have legs?
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 6, 2024 01:53 AM
      Uptrend
      Silver: Key break nears as payrolls loom large
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 6, 2024 12:00 AM
        Jobs
        NFP Preview: Could a Strong Jobs Report Put a December Fed Pause in Play?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        December 5, 2024 03:26 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.