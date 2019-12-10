Scope for Further Downside on USDCHF

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
December 10, 2019 8:53 PM
7 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Scope for Further Downside on USD/CHF

USD/CHF rests on key support ahead of today’s FOC meeting. Yet once we get past the noise, we could see support give way.


In an earlier report we flagged that USD/CHF had struggled to close above parity since May, and that we were watching for its potential to roll over back within range. Whilst it teased us near the end of November with an intraday run for the October high, the upside was short live before it keeled over. Therefore, the record stands: the Swissy has not closed above parity since May. Moreover, it appears further downside could materialise.

 

We know that seasonally, December tends to be a bearish month for USD/CHF. And as its fallen -1.9% since the hammer high late November, it certainly on track to follow this seasonal pattern. But we also note that sight deposits have been falling in recent weeks which can indicate SNB have been less inclined to intervene and weaken their currency, effectively giving traders a free pass at shorting other currencies against it. So, as we’re in a typically bearish month for USD/CHF, SNB appear less inclined to weaken the franc and the technicals appear bearish, perhaps short USD/CHF remains a contender.

 

Momentum since the hammer has been decisively bearish, and a minor last week places a lower high at 0.9918. Prices are consolidating in a narrow range at key support, although that’s to be expected ahead of an FOMC meeting. Given the clear momentum shift from parity, the path of least resistance points lower.

  • Bias remains bearish below 0.9918
  • Keep today’s FOMC meeting on your radar as USD could rebound if the Fed are neutral (or simply not dovish). Although we suspect this will be short lived against CHF anyway, so may provide an opportunity to fade whilst it remains below 0.9918.
  • Interim target is 0.9798, follows by 0.78 and 0.9715


Related Analysis:
FOMC Preview: Rates on Hold


Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

Indices bounce back amidst signs that inflation is sticky
Yesterday 06:50 PM
The Week Ahead: RBA, ECB and Fed meetings in focus
Yesterday 05:42 PM
Dow Jones forecast: Stocks slip on sticky inflation & AMZN warns on cloud growth
Yesterday 12:55 PM
Dollar Outlook: Greenback rebounds on BoJ ahead of key events – Forex Friday
Yesterday 12:02 PM
Social trading: what is it and how does it work?
Yesterday 08:30 AM
EUR/USD forecast, USD/JPY forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 07:39 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Dollar Outlook: Greenback rebounds on BoJ ahead of key events – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 12:02 PM
    Social trading: what is it and how does it work?
    By:
    Rebecca Cattlin
    Yesterday 08:30 AM
      USD/JPY outlook could change dramatically with key events in focus
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      April 27, 2023 10:56 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        The history of money
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        April 27, 2023 02:08 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.