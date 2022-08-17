Stocks: Cracks starting to appear after big recovery

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 17, 2022 4:10 PM
30 views
Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

 

As we mentioned the possibility in at least two of our report the day before, the stock market recovery was at risk of a reversal. Lo and behold, we have seen a sharp sell-off today, led by the German DAX index with a fall of nearly 2%. US markets have opened sharply lower after future skidded along with their European peers. They could extend their losses in the event the FOMC’s last meeting minutes, due for release later, reveal a more hawkish-than-expected Fed.

Insofar as today’s stock market drop is concerned, there was no obvious single trigger behind the sell-off, although that big inflation print in the UK did little to calm investor concerns about stagflation. Earlier in the week, we had another very poor ZEW survey reading from Germany, where concerns are growing that that additional energy costs for households and businesses will weaken an already struggling economy in the months ahead. Indeed, it is progressively becoming difficult for investors to justify maintaining an optimistic view on the stock markets given a challenging global macro-outlook. This was evidenced, for example, by a poor Empire Fed Manufacturing Index print and weak Chinese industrial and retail sales data on Monday, reminding us that it is not just Eurozone that is struggling for growth.

Against this backdrop, today’s sell-off should surprise no one.

 

Russell back below 200-day is a bearish signal

russell

As per our analysis in the Technical Tuesday report (which we publish and update the same link every week), US indices have indeed turned around, with the S&P finding strong resistance from the 200-day moving average. With a not-so-great macro backdrop, we were always going to get at least some long-side profit-taking around these levels. But if the weakness holds into the close, then this will likely lead to further follow-up technical selling in the days ahead.

Along with the SPX, it is worth watching the Russell as well, for it has – for now – refused to hold above its 200-day average, which looks like a typical failed breakout scenario. A close around current levels or lower would be considered bearish. 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

Related tags: Trade Ideas US stocks Stocks Indices Stock indices Russell

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 analysis: NDX hits a 7-month high with room to rally further
Today 07:32 PM
Baseline: Russia increasingly excluded from global Aluminium markets
Today 07:07 PM
Silver forecast: Metal heading to $25?
Today 05:03 PM
Oil up again, Indices flat on rate uncertainty
Today 04:21 PM
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: NVIDIA to book biggest quarterly gain in two decades
Today 02:09 PM
Nasdaq enters a bull market: US Open
Today 12:51 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
Silver forecast: Metal heading to $25?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 05:03 PM
    Circuit board
    Nasdaq 100 Outlook: NVIDIA to book biggest quarterly gain in two decades
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 02:09 PM
      Congress building
      Nasdaq enters a bull market: US Open
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Today 12:51 PM
        Uptrend
        Copper outlook: Metal sets for potential rally
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Today 12:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.