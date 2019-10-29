The BOC and The Canadian Dollar

October 29, 2019 10:54 AM
0 views

The Bank of Canada meets tomorrow and must decide whether they need to cut rates or leave them unchanged at 1.75%.  The market is expecting the BOC to leave rates unchanged, as inflation is hovering near 2.0% and GDP has been strong.   The more important issue the Committee will have to address is how they will revise (if at all) their growth and inflation outlook.  With much in the world in a manufacturing slowdown and in rate cutting mode, the Members must determine if they feel the need to follow suit and revise their forecasts lower.  It is also possible the United State-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) may be ratified, as early as this week.  Members will need to determine if this should be factored into the BOC forecasts.

Last week we discussed how USD/CAD is breaking, and now consolidating, below a long-term trendline.  This breakdown makes sense from a simple fundamental standpoint as the US is in rate cutting mode while Canada is in a holding pattern.  The Canadian Dollar should be stronger than the US Dollar, as the market prices in interest rates differentials.

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

However, as USD/CAD now appears to be breaking out of a descending wedge pattern, we need to see if bears can hold the market below 1.3100, which is the upward sloping long term trendline.  1.3183 remain strong horizontal resistance as well.  If the pair holds below those levels, the price could be down to 1.3000 in a hurry.

But USD/CAD isn’t the only CAD pair where the Canadian Dollar is strong.  CAD/JPY has been on a tear since holding support in early October.  The pair then went on to break above the downward sloping trendline from October of last year.   CAD/JPY is currently trading near 83.40, which is the 50% retracement from the October 2018 highs to the January 3rd lows. 

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

EUR/CAD has been moving lower as well, as the ECB has been in easing mode.  The pair is currently in a descending triangle and looks like it could break to the downside.  The target for a descending triangle is the height of the triangle added to the breakdown point, which in this case would be below 1.4000!

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

NZD/CAD has retraced the entire move from the lows of August 2015 to the highs of November 2016.  That move was from .9932 down to .8234, almost 1700 pips!!  AUD/CAD looks similar.

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

If the BOC is hawkish or even remains neutral in their forecast or in the press conference to follow, the Canadian Dollar may continue to strengthen vs countries that have an easing monetary policy.  If they turn dovish, watch for a possible reversal. 


Related tags: Dollar Euro USD Forex Central Bank EUR

Latest market news

Nasdaq tumbles, Oil hits new highs
Today 07:03 PM
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
Today 03:03 PM
Standard deviation explained
Today 02:57 PM
EMA explained: Trading with exponential moving averages
Today 02:05 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 11, 2023
Today 12:46 PM
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
Today 11:30 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Dollar articles

Bank notes of different currencies
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 11:30 AM
    EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    August 4, 2023 03:45 PM
      jobs_04
      Dollar analysis: Gold and EUR/USD outlook in focus - Nonfarm Payrolls Preview
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      August 3, 2023 03:24 PM
        Dollar outlook: DXY, USD/CHF and USD/JPY analysis ahead of CPI
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 12, 2023 11:30 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.