The dollar rallies ahead of the FOMC meeting (but will it after?)

The US dollar index sits just below a 22-month high ahead of FOMC meeting, the outcome of which could be the fine line between an extended rally or reversal tomorrow.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
March 15, 2022 3:22 AM
Federal reserve building
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Read Matt Well’s FOMC preview: 25bps pencilled in, but balance sheet and dot plot updates key

The two key drivers behind the dollar’s strength of late have been safe-haven flows due to the crisis in Ukraine, and revived expectations of multiple hikes this year. A hike tomorrow is all but confirmed, so traders will keep a close eye on any revisions to the Fed’s economic outlook and the dot plot. Comments from Fed members generally point towards them staying on a cautious path of multiple hikes, but that essentially means futures hikes will be decided on a per-meeting basis and therefore not a dead cert.

  Everything you need to know about the Federal Reserve

From a trader’s perspective, it should be noted that the dollar has rallied to a near 22-month high ahead of the meeting. Therefore, the most exciting move would likely be if the Fed provided a dovish/cautious hike tomorrow as it would see quite a few pre-emptive longs unwound (assuming they do not hike at all, but that is very unlikely). But at the same time, we need to appreciate that the dollar is in an uptrend, and even if prices do pull back there are decent levels of support to consider for bullish setups in future. 

In today’s video we compared the US dollar index to the Fed’s target rate, then take a multi-timeframe look at DXY itself to highlight key levels.

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex Indices FOMC Fed DXY Dollar US Dollar

Latest market news

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD 1st Green Week in 7, but Can Support Hold?
Today 03:00 AM
Gold Price Snaps Three-Day Rally Ahead of Trump Inauguration
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/JPY Forecast: Trump and BoJ Set to Spark Volatility Amid Yield Disconnect
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Fresh 4-Year High on Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 07:30 AM
GBP/USD Pullback Pushes RSI Toward Oversold Territory
January 17, 2025 06:50 PM
Japanese Yen Short-term Outlook: USD/JPY Bulls Tested Ahead of Trump
January 17, 2025 06:06 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Price Snaps Three-Day Rally Ahead of Trump Inauguration
By:
David Song
Yesterday 05:00 PM
    US_flag_candlestick_USD
    USD/JPY Forecast: Trump and BoJ Set to Spark Volatility Amid Yield Disconnect
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:00 PM
      canada_08-LONC02G510KMD6R
      Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Fresh 4-Year High on Trump Tariffs
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 07:30 AM
        united_kingdom_02
        GBP/USD Pullback Pushes RSI Toward Oversold Territory
        By:
        David Song
        January 17, 2025 06:50 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.