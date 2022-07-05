Two trades to watch: GBP/USD, CAC40

GBP/USD looks to PMI data, financial stability report. CAC 40 rises ahead of PMI, French industrial production.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 5, 2022 8:45 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

GBP/USD looks to PMI data, financial stability report

GBP/USD is edging lower, paring earlier gains, on resurgent USD demand ahead of PMI data and the financial stability report.

The services PMI is expected to confirm the preliminary print of 53.1 in June and comes after the manufacturing PMI was downwardly revised to show the weakest growth in 2 years.

The BoE’s semi-annual financial stability report could catch investors’ attention, which should address how banks and consumers cope with higher interest rates.

BoE’s Tenreyo, a known dove, will speak later in the session.

Meanwhile, the USD has jumped higher after a subdued start to the week. Factory orders data is the main release stateside.

Where next for GBP/USD?

GBP/USD trades below the 20 & 50 sma and falling trendline. GBP/USD failed to rise above support at 1.2150, which, combined with the bearish RSI, keeps sellers hopeful of further downside. Sellers need to break below support at 1.1975, the June low, to 1.1935, the 2022 low. Beyond here, the 1.19 round figure comes into focus.

Buyers will look for a move over 1.2160, the May low, and yesterday’s high, exposing the 20 sma at 1.2250 and 1.2370 the 50 sma. It would take a move over 1.2430 the June 16 high to create a higher high.

GBPUSD507FX

CAC 40 rises ahead of PMI, French industrial production data

The French index is pushing higher in early trade, boosted by the risk-on mood in the market. Upbeat Chinese service sector data combined with news that Biden is considering rolling back some tariffs on China is helping buoy sentiment, even as recession fears linger.

Attention now moves to the PMI data that will be released for France and the eurozone as a whole. French industrial production is also due to be released.

Despite the improved mood, concerns over the economic outlook remain as energy prices rise amid a tightening global financial conditions.

The minutes of the latest ECB meeting will be released tomorrow.

Where next for the CAC?

The CAC rebounded from support at 5830 but ran into resistance at the 20 sma, which has capped the upside in recent weeks. Meanwhile, a multi-month rising trendline support has been limiting losses.

The RSI is in bearish territory, so it supports further downside. Sellers need to break below 5860 the rising trendline support to test 5750, the 2022 low.

Buyers will need to rise above the 20 sma at 6025 to bring 6150, the late June high, into play and create a higher high.

cac507fx

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas CAC GBP USD

Latest market news

Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fed Breakout Testing Key Resistance
Yesterday 05:22 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Stocks rebound after FOMC-linked drop, but caution prevails
Yesterday 02:23 PM
GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady
Yesterday 01:56 PM
GBP/JPY eyes break of its 2015 high
Yesterday 05:52 AM
Nasdaq Bounce or Break? 21340 Becomes the Battleground
Yesterday 01:37 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Close-up of market chart
Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:26 PM
    japan_02
    Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fed Breakout Testing Key Resistance
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    Yesterday 05:22 PM
      stocks_03
      S&P 500 forecast: Stocks rebound after FOMC-linked drop, but caution prevails
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:23 PM
        Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
        GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady
        By:
        David Song
        Yesterday 01:56 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.