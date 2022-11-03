Two trades to watch: GBP/USD, Nasdaq

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 3, 2022 8:27 AM
32 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

GBP/USD falls post Fed & ahead of the BoE

 

GBP/USD is falling, extending losses from the previous session as investors continue digesting the surprise hawkish tone from Fed Chair Powell and ahead of the BoE interest rate decision.

The Fed hiked rates by 75 basis points, in line with expectations. While the statement had a dovish bias, Fed Chair Powell reiterated the Fed’s commitment to reining in inflation, saying it was too soon to talk about a dovish pivot, pouring cold water on market optimism that the Fed could take its foot off the hiking gas.

The BoE is now in focus and is expected to hike rates by 75 basis points, the largest hike in 3 decades, as the central bank continues its fight against 40-year high inflation.

The BoE is, in some respects flying blind at this meeting, given that the government’s fiscal statement has been pushed back to November 17th. That said, the government’s plans to raise taxes and cut spending could lessen the need for aggressive rate hikes going forward.

The vote split and language will be key for driving the pound’s reaction. The market expects the terminal rate to be 4.75%; the BoE could try to suggest that it could be lower, which could drag on the pound.

Where next for GBP/USD?

 

After failing to push above the falling trendline resistance, the price has rebounded lower. The falling through the 50 sma and the receding bullish bias on the MACD keeps sellers hopeful of further losses. Sellers need to break below the 20 sma at 1.1320 to extend the bearish trend towards 1.1060 the Friday 21st October low and 1.0930, the October low.

Should the 20 sma hold and buyers rise above the 50 sma, buyers could look to retest the falling trendline resistance at 1.1570 to bring 1.1720, the September high, into the target.

gbpusd311fx

 

Nasdaq steadies after the Fed-inspired selloff

The Nasdaq closed 3.3% lower yesterday after the Fed hiked rates by 75 basis points as expected, the dovish statement and a hawkish Powell.

Heading towards the rate decision, the market was pricing in a slower pace of hikes going forward. While the market got acknowledgment from the Fed that there could be some smaller rate hikes along the path, it didn’t bargain for the Fed, saying that rates are now expected to rise higher than initially projected.

The market is pricing in a 50 basis point hike in December, but the terminal rate is now expected to be significantly higher than the 4.5% initially expected to be 5%.

Investors will continue to digest the FOMC meeting, and attention will also turn toward the ISM non-manufacturing PMI, which is expected to show activity growth slowed slightly to 55.5 from 56.7.

Where next for the Nasdaq?

After running into resistance at 11685, the weekly high, the Nasdaq has fallen lower, breaking below the 20 sma, and is testing last week’s low at 10880. A bearish crossover is forming on the MACD, keeping sellers optimistic about further declines. Bears will look to break below 10880 to test 10710, the October 11 low, before bringing 10430, the 2022 low, into focus.

On the flip side, buyers will look for a rise over the 20 sma at 11150 to expose the 50 sma and last week’s high at 11685. A rise above here creates a higher high.

 

 

nasdaq311fx
Related tags: Trade Ideas GBP USD Nasdaq

Latest market news

S&P 500 analysis: Bank stocks face tough test this earnings season
Today 05:01 PM
WTI Forecast: Crude likely heading higher after OPEC+ cuts
Today 02:07 PM
Dow Jones forecast - Stocks fall as recession fears rise: US Open
Today 01:02 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 11:52 AM
EUR/USD, Gold forecasts: Two trades to watch
Today 07:27 AM
FTSE 100 Analysis: Direct Line gets double upgrade to Buy
Today 06:33 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Canary Wharf London cityscape at night with HSBC building
S&P 500 analysis: Bank stocks face tough test this earnings season
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 05:01 PM
    Research
    WTI Forecast: Crude likely heading higher after OPEC+ cuts
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 02:07 PM
      Close-up of stock market board
      Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Today 11:52 AM
        Gold nuggets
        EUR/USD, Gold forecasts: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        Today 07:27 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.