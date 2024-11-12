US Consumer Price Index (CPI) Preview (OCT 2024)

The update to the US CPI is anticipated to show the headline reading widening to 2.6% in October from 2.4% per annum the month prior.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
November 12, 2024 3:55 PM
US_flag_graph
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Consumer Price Index (CPI)

The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) narrowed less-than-expected in in September, with the headline reading slipping to 2.4% from 2.5% per annum the month prior amid forecasts for a 2.3% print.

US Economic Calendar – October 10, 2024

US Economic Calendar 11122024

At the same time, the core CPI unexpectedly widened to 3.3% from 3.2% during the same period, with the update from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealing that ‘the shelter index increased 4.9 percent over the last year, accounting for over 65 percent of the total 12-month increase in the all items less food and energy index.’

The report goes onto say that ‘other indexes with notable increases over the last year include motor vehicle insurance (+16.3 percent), medical care (+3.3 percent), personal care (+2.5 percent), and apparel (+1.8 percent).’

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar. David provides a market overview and takes questions in real-time. Register Here

 

EUR/USD Chart – 15 Minute

EURUSD 15-Minute Chart 11122024

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; EUR/USD on TradingView

The US Dollar showed a kneejerk reaction to the US CPI report, with EUR/USD bouncing back from 1.0900 to end the day at 1.0937. EUR/USD nudged higher over the remainder of the week to close at 1.0936, but the exchange rate struggled to hold its ground the following week as it closed at 1.0867.

US Economic Calendar 11122024a

Looking ahead, the update to the US CPI is anticipated to show the headline reading widening to 2.6% in October from 2.4% per annum the month prior, while the core rate of inflation is seen holding steady at 3.3% during the same period.

With that said, evidence of persistent price growth may spur a bullish reaction in the Greenback as it puts pressure on the Federal Reserve to further combat inflation, but a softer-than-expected CPI report may produce headwinds for the US Dollar as it fuels speculation for another Fed rate-cut in December.

Additional Market Outlooks

GBP/USD Outlook Hinges on Break of Monthly Opening Range

US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Defends Post-US Election Rally

US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Opening Range in Focus Ahead of US CPI

USD/CAD Still Holds Below Monthly High Following Dovish Fed Rate Cut

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Related tags: US Dollar CPI David Song

Latest market news

Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Coils into Support
Today 07:14 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Today 06:28 PM
S&P 500 Melt-Up? The Data-Driven Case for SPX Upside in December
Today 04:58 PM
USD/CHF Pullback Faces Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA
Today 03:56 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as China - US trade tensions rise
Today 02:36 PM
Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Threatens Bear Market Rebound
Today 02:01 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest US Dollar articles

US_flag_candlestick_USD
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
By:
James Stanley
Today 06:28 PM
    US_flag_candlestick_USD
    US Dollar Snaps Back, USD/JPY Descending Triangle Breakdown
    By:
    James Stanley
    November 27, 2024 06:58 PM
      mexico_05
      Trump Bump Price Action Setups: Gold, Bitcoin, EUR/USD, SPX
      By:
      James Stanley
      November 26, 2024 06:30 PM
        US_flag_graph
        US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Report Preview (OCT 2024)
        By:
        David Song
        November 26, 2024 04:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.