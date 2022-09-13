US Dollar retreats further ahead of US CPI

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 13, 2022 11:47 AM
24 views
Federal reserve USD $100 note
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The US dollar has continued to retreat, with the greenback now down for the fifth consecutive against a basket of foreign currencies. Repeated hawkish remarks from several Fed officials last week, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell and FOMC members Charles Evans, Christopher Waller and Esther George, all fell on deaf ears. Investors hoping that the dollar has peaked will face a key test today. US CPI, due for release at 13:30 BST, will give the Fed the last read on inflation before the central bank meets to decide whether to hike by 50 or 75 basis points next week. That being said, it looks like most of the policymakers at the FOMC have already made their minds up i.e. wanting a 75 basis point hike. But it is all about the next and subsequent meetings and how the Fed is going to tackle inflation.  

Markets are convinced that the Fed will hike by 75 basis points later this month, even if US inflation weakens a little bit more.  CPI eased to 8.5% y/y in July from an over 40-year high print of 9.1% hit in June, leading to some talk about peak inflation and speculation that the Fed might ease off the gas. Analysts expect CPI to have eased further in August, to 8.1%, although core CPI is seen accelerating to 6.0% from 5.9% previously. There is thus the risk that the dollar could fall further in the short-term outlook should inflation prove to be less hot than expected.   

However, barring a very low print, today’s CPI report is unlikely to significantly impact expectations around Fed tightening. Indeed, Fed Chair Jerome Powell has himself dismissed talks that the central bank will ease off the gas and instead provided strong hints at the Jackson Hole symposium that further aggressive hikes are on the way until inflation is under control. He was again super hawkish last week and there was nothing in his latest speech to suggest a shift from the current hawkish stance. Many analysts agree that the Fed’s stance should continue to offer a supportive environment to the dollar.

The greenback has also retreated because of a noticeable improvement in risk appetite in recent days with stocks, cryptos and metals all rising noticeably, dampening demand for the safe-haven currency. There’s a bit of optimism in the air that the EU’s plan to introduce price caps for Russian gas will help bring inflation under control in the eurozone, which is helping to lift the EUR/USD and European indices. In addition, there are hopes that the sharp rate increases from the Fed may already have dampened demand, causing US inflation to weaken. Jawboning from the Bank of Japan has also helped the USD/JPY move down in recent days, providing pressure on the dollar. All told however, not much has changed fundamentally. So, it remains difficult to bet against the US dollar. But it will now need to print a bullish technical signal to suggest the correction phase is over.

dxy
Related tags: Trade Ideas CPI Core CPI Dollar index Forex

Latest market news

USD/JPY analysis: Yen strengthens on hot inflation figures
Today 12:41 AM
NASDAQ and US Dollar rally, Gold and Oil dip
Yesterday 05:32 PM
Canadian dollar analysis: USD/CAD chops at 1.35, BOC pause to end?
Yesterday 01:55 PM
US dollar forecast: No signs of reversal yet
Yesterday 01:30 PM
Dow Jones outlook: Stocks pause after debt ceiling inspired gains
Yesterday 01:07 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 12:13 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
USD/JPY analysis: Yen strengthens on hot inflation figures
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 12:41 AM
    Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
    US dollar forecast: No signs of reversal yet
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 01:30 PM
      Congress building
      Dow Jones outlook: Stocks pause after debt ceiling inspired gains
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Yesterday 01:07 PM
        Close-up of stock market board
        Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 12:13 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.