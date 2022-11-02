US Mortgage Rates fall for the first time in 11 weeks!

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
November 2, 2022 4:17 PM
71 views
Market chart
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

The average MBA 30-Year Mortgage Rate for the week ending October 28th fell to 7.06%.  This was the first weekly decrease in the benchmark rate in 11 weeks.  The previous week’s reading of 7.16% was the highest since 2001.  With interest rates this high, the US housing data for September fell in most of the key data points as home buyers moved to the sidelines.  Pending Home sales were down 10.2% MoM vs a previous reading of -1.9% MoM. New Home Sales were down 10.9% MoM vs an August reading of +24.7% MoM. Finally, Existing Home Sales were down 1.5% MoM vs -0.8% MoM in August.  On the bright side for buyers, the S&P/Case-Schiller Home Prince Index fell 1.6% MoM, although this hardly makes up for the jump in interest rates.  The big question housing buys want to know is “Will interest rates fall further below the 2001 levels anytime soon?”

30 Year Mortgage rates in the US are based primarily off the 10-year US Treasury Yield.  After breaking above a symmetrical triangle (red) early in 2022 near 1.69%,  yields began moving aggressively higher.  Yields moved to 3.497% on June 14th and pulled back to 2.56% in August 2nd.  This set up an ascending wedge formation.  Expectations are that the yield will break lower out of an ascending wedge.  However, as price neared the apex, it initially broke above the formation on October 20th, reaching a high of 4.335% on October 21st.  Notice that the RSI was diverging with yields in overbought territory.  Thus, yields have since pulled back to the bottom trendline of the wedge, making a near-term low of 3.90%.

20221102 us 10yearyield daily

Source: Tradingivew, Stone X

Heading into the November FOMC meeting, the US 10-year Yield has pulled back and is oscillating around 4%.  If the key yield breaks higher after the FOMC meeting, first resistance is at the lows of October 24th near 4.13%, then the top trendline of the long-term wedge near 4.23%.  If yields continue higher and breakthrough the October 24th highs of 4.335%, they could be on the way to 4.473%, the highest level since November 2007! However, if the resistance holds and 10-year yields move lower, the first support is at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the lows of August 2nd to the highs of October 21st at 3.64%.  Below there, yields can fall to the highs of June 14th at 3.497% and then the 50% retracement of the previously mentioned timeframe at 3.426%.

20221102 us 10yearyields 240

Source: Tradingivew, Stone X

When will the housing market turn up again?  This will most likely be after mortgage rates move lower, which will depend on the movement of the US 10-year treasury yield.  Watch the Fed later today.  A 75bps rate hike is already priced.  However, traders need to pay attention to the statement and the press conference which follows to determine if the Fed will slow the pace of hikes moving forward!

 
Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex Yields housing sector

Latest market news

Indices and Oil rally on inflation data, was it justified?
Today 06:14 PM
EUR/USD forecast: Traders eye 1.10 on softer US inflation data
Today 01:39 PM
S&P500 forecast: Stocks jump as inflation cools: US Open
Today 12:56 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 12:41 PM
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Where next for Netflix stock ahead of Q1 earnings?
Today 08:16 AM
GBP/USD, USD/CAD forecasts: Two trades to watch
Today 07:22 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Forex trading
EUR/USD forecast: Traders eye 1.10 on softer US inflation data
By:
Today 01:39 PM
    Congress building
    S&P500 forecast: Stocks jump as inflation cools: US Open
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Today 12:56 PM
      Close-up of stock market board
      Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Today 12:41 PM
        Remote pointed at TV with a streaming service in background
        Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Where next for Netflix stock ahead of Q1 earnings?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Today 08:16 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.