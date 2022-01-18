US open: Nasdaq tumbles on rising yields, oil shoots higher

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 18, 2022 1:44 PM
21 views
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures -0.9% at 35607

S&P futures -0.99% at 4614

Nasdaq futures -1.43% at 15350

In Europe

FTSE -0.55% at 7571

Dax -0.98% at 15790

Euro Stoxx -0.81% at 4268

Learn more about trading indices

Big tech falls, Goldman disappoints

US stocks are set to fall lower with the tech heavy Nasdaq leading the charge lower as traders returned from the long weekend as readied for a more hawkish Fed.

Soaring oil prices, which hit a 7-year high are underscoring concerns over high inflation and expectations of an aggressive round of monetary policy tightening from the Fed across 2022.

Treasury yields pushed higher with the 2- and 10-year yields reaching levels last seen 2 years ago. Surging yields hit demand for high growth tech stocks with the likes of Alphabet, Meta, Amazon and Microsoft all facing losses o between 1.5% - 2.4% on the open.

Adding to the big tech woes, concerns are rising over a Senate panel which is due to debate later in the week a bill to rein in app stores of companies, such as Apple and Amazon, which some law makers say exert too much market control.

Disappointing numbers from US banks are adding to the downbeat mood in the market.

In corporate news:

Goldman Sachs falls 2% pre-market after missing Q4 profits estimates as weak trading activity overshadowed a stellar year for mergers and acquisitions. The more stable economy resulted in less volatility in the markets resulting in a slowdown in trading revenue. EPS fell to $10.81 down from $12.08 a year earlier. This was short of the $11.76 forecast. Investment banking revenue increased 45% to $3.80 billion.

Where next for the Nasdaq?

The Nasdaq has been trending lower, forming a series of lower highs since the end of December last year. The price trades below the 50 & 200 sma on the 4 hour chart. The 50 sma also crossed below the 200 sma in a bearish signal. The RSI is supportive of further losses whilst it remains out of oversold territory. Sellers will look for a break below 15280 yesterday’s low to open the door to 15170 last week’s low. Buyers will look fir a move over the 50 sma this week’s high at 15675 to negate the near term down trend and head towards 16000 the 200 sma last week’s high.

Nasdaq chart

FX markets USD rises, GBP falls despite upbeat jobs data

The USD is tracing yields higher. Yields hit a two year high as traders’ position for a more hawkish Fed ahead of next week’s policy meeting.

GBP/USD trades lower despite encouraging jobs data and record job creation. UK unemployment ticked lower to 4.1% down from 4.2% whilst labour shortages deepened. The data boosts the chances of a rate hike by the BoE in February.

 

GBP/USD -0.37% at 1.3596

EUR/USD -0.14% at 1.1388

 

Oil hits 7 year high

Oil prices have jumped higher hitting a 7 year high amid escalating tensions and possible supply disruptions in the middle east. An attack by Yemen Houthi on the UAE have ramped up this week with fuel trucks being hit. The group have warned of more attacks to come. These disruptions ate coming at the same time that supply is already tight and failing to meet strong demand.

There are growing expectations from the likes of Goldman Sachs that oil prices could reach $100.

API oil stockpile data is due later today.

WTI crude trades +0.7% at $84.27

Brent trades +0.8% at $86.73

Learn more about trading oil here.

 

Looking ahead

21:30 API Crude Oil Inventories

23:30 Australian Westpac Consumer Confidence

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related tags: Commodities Oil Indices Nasdaq Forex USD

Latest market news

Nasdaq, S&P 500 turn down after early rally on better inflation news
Yesterday 06:33 PM
DAX outlook: Stocks not out of the woods yet
Yesterday 03:44 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla deliveries, Tesco and Boohoo
Yesterday 03:06 PM
Q4 Crypto Market Outlook: Bitcoin and Ethereum Consolidation Continues
Yesterday 02:58 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise after PCE data
Yesterday 12:52 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 28, 2023
Yesterday 12:48 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold teetering as bond yields and dollar rip higher
By:
David Scutt
September 28, 2023 06:45 AM
    White mountain on blue background
    Lithium sector breaking down as bond yields burst higher
    By:
    David Scutt
    September 26, 2023 02:27 AM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      Volatility trading guide: its causes and the most volatile markets
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      September 21, 2023 03:21 PM
        gold_03
        Gold should be getting hammered but isn’t - that’s interesting
        By:
        David Scutt
        September 21, 2023 05:01 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.