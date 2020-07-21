USD gets crushed against its major pairs

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 21, 2020 5:25 PM
1 views
Downtrend arrow
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
USD gets crushed against its major pairs

AUD/USD posts a large gain, a new uptrend may be in the works.


The US Dollar was bearish against all of its major pairs on Tuesday.  

On the economic data front, the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's National Activity Index spiked to 4.11 on month in June (4.00 expected), from a revised 3.50 in May, marking a record high.  

On Wednesday, the Mortgage Bankers Association's Mortgage Applications data for the week ending July 17th is expected to be released. Finally, Existing Home Sales for June are expected to increase to 4.75m homes on month, from 3.91 million homes in May.    

The Euro was mixed against all of its major pairs. In Europe, the European Union leaders reached an agreement on a 750 billion euros stimulus package. The recovery plan includes 390 billion in grants for the states hardest hit by the pandemic and 360 billion in loans. The U.K. Office for National Statistics has reported June public sector net borrowing at 34.8 billion pounds, vs 34.7 billion pounds expected.

The Australian dollar was bullish against all of its major pairs and posted the largest pip move of the majors in Tuesday's North American session jumping 111 pips to 0.7127 against the USD. Looking at the chart, prices broke above a declining trend line in place since January of 2018. The 0.618 Fibonacci retracement level from the swing high of 0.814 and swing low of 0.551 is being tested as resistance. A break above could have strong bullish implications towards the next major resistance area at 0.7365. 



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: AUD Forex USD

Latest market news

Russell 2000 leads markets higher, despite another strong jobs report
June 2, 2023 06:19 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Goldilocks NFP takes NDX to 14-month highs
June 2, 2023 05:29 PM
Earnings This Week: Wizz Air, GameStop and NIO
June 2, 2023 01:53 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
June 2, 2023 12:00 PM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD forecast – Forex Friday
June 2, 2023 10:00 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Up on US debt ceiling vote as Dechra backs takeover
June 2, 2023 07:10 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest AUD articles

Federal reserve building
Powell prepares to pontificate to policymakers, AUD/USD tests 0.6700 support
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
March 6, 2023 04:21 PM
    Research
    The RBA are expected to hike by 25bp tomorrow
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 6, 2023 01:47 AM
      Research
      AU employment miss adds to the Aussie's woes
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 19, 2023 01:42 AM
        Research
        Australian business sentiment stalls, consumer sentiment falls
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 8, 2022 02:22 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.