USDCAD hits key resistance ahead of Canadian jobs data

The Canadian dollar was trying to stage a comeback with oil prices improving

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 8, 2019 9:27 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Sentiment has remined somewhat positive with European equity indices firmer after Wall Street recovered from a sharp decline yesterday to close flat. A stronger-than-expected official fix for the yuan has also helped to reduce fears of a currency war, while concerns over the global economy eased slightly by Chinese exports data topping expectations overnight.

Consequently, the risk-sensitive Aussie dollar was the strongest among the major currencies, while the euro and pound were are among the weakest, as at 13:00 BST. With crude oil prices also firming up following a 5% plunge the day before, the Canadian dollar was also trying to stage a comeback ahead of the North American nation’s monthly jobs report tomorrow. Oil prices were supported by short-covering and slightly better sentiment towards risky assets across the board. In addition, the slump in prices have raised speculation that Saudi and her OPEC+ allies could take further action to support the oil market.

From a technical point of view, the USD/CAD’s corrective rebound could be about to end. That’s because rates are now testing the underside of the 200-day moving average, which had previously offered consistent support until the decisive breakdown in June. This moving average now has a negative slope, providing an objective view that the long-term trend may have turned bearish. With the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and an old support level all converging in close proximity with the 200-day average, around the 1.3315-1.3355 area, I wouldn’t be surprised if the USD/CAD tops out here, before resuming lower…

Source: Trading View and FOREX.com.

Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

FTSE analysis: Could Trump disrupt record-hitting European stock markets?
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD 1st Green Week in 7, but Can Support Hold?
Today 03:00 AM
Gold Price Snaps Three-Day Rally Ahead of Trump Inauguration
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/JPY Forecast: Trump and BoJ Set to Spark Volatility Amid Yield Disconnect
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Fresh 4-Year High on Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 07:30 AM
GBP/USD Pullback Pushes RSI Toward Oversold Territory
January 17, 2025 06:50 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest Forex articles

US_flag_candlestick_USD
USD/JPY Forecast: Trump and BoJ Set to Spark Volatility Amid Yield Disconnect
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 12:00 PM
    Downward trend
    USD/JPY, AUD/JPY under pressure amid yen strength, dovish Fed
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 16, 2025 11:15 PM
      Market trader analysing data
      GBP/JPY forecast turns bearish ahead of BoJ
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 16, 2025 05:23 PM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        AUD/USD: Jobs Data Bolsters Range Test as RBA Rate Cut Bets Ease
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 16, 2025 01:59 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.