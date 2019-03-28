USDJPY To Close Its Gap With Yields

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
March 28, 2019 4:45 AM
3 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

With bond yields continuing to fall, it’s becoming too difficult for other markets to ignore and raises the prospects that sentient could finally crack. And that could see a lower USD/JPY.

Whilst equity markets remain defiantly near cycle highs, they have shown signs of wobbling. Furthermore, we’re watching other markets feel the strain following an otherwise positive start to the year. CAD/CHF tracks a bearish path, emerging markets appear to be carving out a triple top, copper’s breakout failed and USD/CHF rolled over from its high. And finally, USD/JPY is showing signs of joining yields lower.

We’ve been waiting a while for the positive correlation to return between USD/JPY and US2Y. When it broke down near the end of February, yields remained stuck in a choppy, sideways range whilst USD/JPY grinded higher in a corrective fashion. Yet with the sharp drop in yields and USD/JPY now turning lower, we’re waiting to see if it can roll over and close its gap.

We can see on the daily chart that USD/JPY has carved out a series of lower highs and lows and, more recently, broken its bullish trendline. The trendline has already been respected as resistance, although it’s not uncommon to see markets creep up inside a broken trendline before finally rolling over (gold is a good example of this right now). Therefore, we’d allow some breathing room for it to carve out some interim highs before turning lower – assuming it does, of course. But with prices already turning lower we may have seen a swing high at 110.69.

Therefore, a direct break below 109.70 assumes a run towards the 108.50 and 107.51 lows where the 50% and 61.8% retracement levels also reside. Whilst the 38.2% may provide support, we’re less concerned by it as there are no other technical levels in the area to provide a stronger argument for the level holding. A break above the broken trendline and / or the 110.69 puts this onto the backburner.

Related tags: Forex JPY US Dollar USD USD/JPY Forex

Latest market news

US Dollar Analysis: Fed's Hawkish Hike Boosts Buck
Today 06:23 PM
Euro to dollar analysis: EUR/USD short term levels to watch for FOMC
Today 03:23 PM
Nasdaq100 Forecast: Stocks inch higher on hopes that peak rates are here
Today 12:46 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 20, 2023
Today 12:30 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US stocks in for rollercoaster ride as focus turns to Fed
Today 12:27 PM
Oil prices flirt with $100 handle
Today 11:12 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Forex articles

Finger pointing on market chart data
Euro to dollar analysis: EUR/USD short term levels to watch for FOMC
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 03:23 PM
    banks_01
    GBP/USD outlook: Inflation and central bank meetings take center stage – BoE Preview
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 01:00 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, DXY and Gold in focus - Technical Tuesday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 11:00 AM
        canada_02
        USD/CAD in the crossfire of CA CPI and FOMC: European open – 19/09/2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 04:41 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.