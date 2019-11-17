Weekly COT Report Dollar Bulls Cautiously Return

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
November 17, 2019 9:23 PM
7 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Weekly COT Report: Dollar Bulls Cautiously Return


Read our guide on how to interpret the weekly COT report


As of Tuesday 12th November:

  • Large speculators increased net-long exposure to USD by $2.1 billion, to $14.3 billion.
  • Traders are their most bearish on JPY in 5-months.
  • Short-exposure to CHF hit a 3-month high.
  • AUD also saw the largest weekly change, with net-short exposure increasing by 14k contracts.



USD: Last week’s increase of net-long exposure snapped a 3-week streak of declines. However, the rebound on DXY has since stalled and now prices are retracing. Whilst there is potential for another leg higher, we’re also mindful of the fact that December tends to be a bearish month for the greenback, so any breakdown from here would send a warning that its seasonal tendency has shifted forward this year.



CAD: Net-long exposure on CAD shows the potential for fall further. Gross longs had reached their highest level in 12 months before net-long exposure saw its largest weekly drop in 7 weeks. With interest rates still at a relatively high level of 1.75% and signs of dovishness from BOC, weak data could easily weigh on CAD further. So keep a close eye on CPI data later this week.



JPY: Traders are their most bearish on JPY since June 2019, which is hardly a sign of risk-off. Still, it leaves plenty of room for a reversal should sentiment turn, especially if the phase one trade deal gets bumped to next year. Other than that, there’s no signs of a sentiment extreme yet.



As of Tuesday 12th November:

  • Bullish exposure to WTI hit a 2-month high.
  • Net-long exposure to gold fell by 3.4% (-12.7k contracts) with both longs and short positions being trimmed.
  • Net-long exposure on Palladium fell to a 2-month low.



Palladium: Large speculators were shying away from Palladium ahead of its October top and their net-bullish exposure now sits at a 2-month low. Price action has lifted from its lows but provided a 2-bar reversal on Friday, so we see potential for further downside before reverting to its longer-term bull trend.


Related tags: Commodities Crude Oil Dollar Forex Euro Gold USD

Latest market news

Nasdaq, S&P 500 turn down after early rally on better inflation news
Yesterday 06:33 PM
DAX outlook: Stocks not out of the woods yet
Yesterday 03:44 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla deliveries, Tesco and Boohoo
Yesterday 03:06 PM
Q4 Crypto Market Outlook: Bitcoin and Ethereum Consolidation Continues
Yesterday 02:58 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise after PCE data
Yesterday 12:52 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 28, 2023
Yesterday 12:48 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold teetering as bond yields and dollar rip higher
By:
David Scutt
September 28, 2023 06:45 AM
    White mountain on blue background
    Lithium sector breaking down as bond yields burst higher
    By:
    David Scutt
    September 26, 2023 02:27 AM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      Volatility trading guide: its causes and the most volatile markets
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      September 21, 2023 03:21 PM
        gold_03
        Gold should be getting hammered but isn’t - that’s interesting
        By:
        David Scutt
        September 21, 2023 05:01 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.