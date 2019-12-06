Yen in Risk Off Mode while Stocks are Near All Time Highs

December 6, 2019 4:44 PM
3 views

Non-farm Payroll data was released this morning and the headline number was better than expected. As a result, stock markets are up at or near 1% on the day, closing in once again on all time highs. 

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com, CME

As one would expect, with a strong move higher in stocks, USD/.JPY would follow.  But take a look at the price action in USD/JPY since the initial move after the NFP data was released:

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

USD/JPY is actually down slightly on the day!  On a daily timeframe, the pair couldn’t close about the 109.50 level, and therefore failed to break above the neckline of the inverted head and shoulders pattern.  In addition, that level represented the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the highs of April 24th to the lows on August 26th.  Also, a rising wedge was formed, and price broke lower out of the wedge.  (The target for a break from a rising wedge is 100% of the wedge, which would be near the 104.50 level.) USD/JPY closed back below 109.00 on Monday, and then below the 200 Day moving average on Tuesday. The pair hasn’t been able to close above it since Friday of last week. 

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

Traditionally, stocks and USD/JPY move together.  However, take a look at how the 2 assets have diverged over the last two days. 

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com, CME

First support now comes in at Wednesday’s lows and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the lows on October 3rd to the highs on December 2nd near 108.40/50.  Below there is horizonal support near 108.25.  But the ultimate support doesn’t come across until 104.50, which is the low from August 23rd, however there are various horizontal support levels all the way down to that level. 

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

That leads us to beg the question….What happens to USD/JPY if stocks begin to sell off next week?  More specifically, what happens to USD/JPY (and other JPY pairs) if there is a hawkish statement from the FOMC on Wednesday? Or what happens to the pair if Boris Johnson loses the election on Thursday?  Or what happens if a US-China trade deal is off the table?  The risk is that stocks will move lower.  And if that is the case, USD/JPY may be ready for a move even lower with them!  


Related tags: Dollar USD NFP Forex

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 outlook: What is the outlook for AI stocks in H2 2023?
Today 02:20 PM
S&P500 outlook: Stocks fall after strong data fuels hawkish Fed bets
Today 01:24 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Can Apple stock earn a $3 trillion valuation?
Today 12:38 PM
Gold outlook finely balanced
Today 11:52 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:28 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Serco share price jumps after raising outlook
Today 07:15 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Dollar articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
EUR/USD, AUD/USD forecast – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
June 23, 2023 01:39 PM
    Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
    US dollar forecast: No signs of reversal yet
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 18, 2023 01:30 PM
      Research
      Dollar forecast: USD loses more ground on peak inflation signs
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      April 13, 2023 02:31 PM
        Research
        European Open: US data to retain its grip on the US dollar?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        April 5, 2023 05:53 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.