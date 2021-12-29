2 ways to use correlations to help trade

December 29, 2021 11:10 AM
85 views
Finger pointing on market chart data

When traders refer to looking at a correlation between to assets, they are often referring to the correlation coefficient, which is a statistical measure of the strength of the relationship between the relative movement of 2 variables, according to Investopedia.  The two are terms are often used interchangeably.  The strength of the relationship ranges from -1.00 to +1.00.  A reading of -1.00 means that there is a perfect negative correlation between the 2 assets. They move in the opposite direction relative to each other 100% of the time.  A reading of +1.00 means that there is a perfect positive correlation between the 2 assets.  They move in the same direction relative to each other 100% of the time.  A reading of 0.00 means that there is no correlation between the 2 assets.  For the correlation coefficient to be significant, traders should look for readings below -0.80 or above +0.80. 

Why do traders use correlations?

Traders look at correlations for 2 reasons:

  1. To compare an asset to a benchmark
  2. To look for opportunities for diversify

Using correlation to compare an asset to a benchmark

Traders may wish to buy an asset they may not have access to.  One-way traders can use a correlation coefficient is to look for a high positive or negative correlation between an asset they want to own and the asset they can own and use the former one as a proxy.  For example, many foreign exchange traders don’t have access to the US Dollar Index (DXY).  Therefore, traders can look for an asset with a strong correlation coefficient to the DXY, such as EUR/USD and trade that instead.

 

Trade EUR/USD now:  Login or open a new account!

 

On the bottom of the DXY chart below is the correlation coefficient between DXY and EUR/USD. The current reading is -0.94 on a daily timeframe.  This is considered a strong, negative correlation.  Therefore, because the correlation is negative, if one wants to own DXY, that traders can just sell EUR/USD (buy US Dollars).

20211229 dxy vs eurusd

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Using correlations to look for opportunities to diversify

A trader may be holding an asset which may seem risky for him or her to hold onto. Therefore, that person may wish to diversity, or hedge, against that asset.  For example, a trader sees a great opportunity for own Crude Oil but may wish to diversity the asset in his or her portfolio.  Crude Oil and the Norwegian Krone have a strong negative correlation.  Therefore, the trader can buy both Crude Oil and USD/NOK (sell NOK) to help take away some of the risk of owning Crude oil.

 

Trade USD/NOK now:  Login or open a new account!

 

On the bottom of the WTI oil chart below is the correlation between the continuous Crude Oil futures contract and USD/NOK.  The current reading is -0.89 on a daily timeframe.  This is considered a strong, negative reading.  If one wants to diversify the crude oil holdings, he or she can just buy USD/NOK.

20211229 cl vs usdnok daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

One thing that is important to note about correlations is that they fall in and out of favor.  Traders should be aware of when the correlation coefficient moves above -0.80 or below +0.80, as the reading would not be considered a useful tool to help them trade.

Correlations can be useful tools for help in trading if used correctly.  Traders should look for readings below -0.80 or above +0.80 for the correlation coefficient to be considered significant.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas Crude Oil EUR USD

Latest market news

US Dollar, FX Majors, Rates and SPX into Q4
September 29, 2023 07:18 PM
Brazilian Real Technical Analysis: USD/BRL Breakout Re-Tests 5.00
September 29, 2023 06:34 PM
Nasdaq, S&P 500 turn down after early rally on better inflation news
September 29, 2023 06:33 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Recovers Ahead of September Low
September 29, 2023 05:20 PM
DAX outlook: Stocks not out of the woods yet
September 29, 2023 03:44 PM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Snaps 2023– Q4 Levels
September 29, 2023 03:43 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD outlook remains bearish amid oil rally, risk-off tone
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
September 28, 2023 12:35 PM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    EUR/USD nears YTD low, S&P 500 tags key trendline: European open – 28/09/2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    September 28, 2023 06:08 AM
      Downward trend
      AUD/USD support caves as USD continues melt up continues: Asian Open 28/09/23
      By:
      September 27, 2023 11:16 PM
        Research
        USD/CHF aims for 12th bullish day, DAX on the ropes: European open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 27, 2023 05:36 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.