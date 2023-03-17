The complete forex trading experience

Powerful platforms, tight spreads, fast execution, and dedicated support. See why we're the trading partner of choice for hundreds of thousands of traders worldwide.

Forex
Trade over 80 FX pairs, with a EUR/USD spread as little as 0.2 and low commissions.
Forex trading
Gold and Silver
Access additional exposure into unleveraged spot metals and diversify your trading.
Metals trading
Futures and Options
Traditional futures and futures options trading available with our affiliate FuturesOnline.
Futures trading
Empowering clients since 2001
We live and breathe the markets. Since the turn of the century, we've educated traders on what, how, and why to trade to help them realize their ambitions.
Open an account
Global Market Leader
A trusted global leader

We’re part of StoneX Group, a Fortune 100 financial giant with revenues exceeding $54 billion.

As America’s number 1 broker*, we’re fully regulated, financially stable and have provided our clients with trading services since 2001.

Financial security
Blue icon of a combined bar chart with a line graph
Elite products, value, and execution

Choose from 80+ products, including forex pairs, unleveraged gold and silver, and selected futures through our affiliate.

Enjoy consistently low trading costs, even in volatile markets – and ultra-fast, quality execution.

Trade markets
Tools designed for your edge

Refine your trading with exclusive data tools like Performance Analytics and SMART Signals. Automate your trading strategies with ease via Capitalise.ai. And take full command of your analysis with industry-leading TradingView charts.

Get trading tools
Blue chat icon of 2 people and a speech bubble
A superior customer experience

Access knowledgeable customer support by phone, email or chat, enjoy convenient online account management tools, and experience a personalized service (selected offerings only).

Customer support

*Based on client assets per the 2022 monthly Retail Forex Obligation reports published by the CFTC

*Based on client assets per the 2022 monthly Retail Forex Obligation reports published by the CFTC

StoneX Logo
Financial strength you can depend on

We are part of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX) a publicly traded company that meets the highest standards of corporate governance, financial reporting and disclosure.

About StoneX

Control, power, and speed. Our app and platforms give you every possible edge.

  • Blue icon of a mobile phone with an arrow
    Mobile app
    Intuitive and packed with tools and features, trade on the go with one-swipe trading, TradingView charts and exclusive tools like Performance Analytics and SMART Signals.
  • Computer monitor icon in blue
    Web trading
    Trade without compromise. Access TradingView charts with over 80 indicators, Reuters news feeds, behavioral science technology and much more with our web trading platform.
  • Blue MetaTrader icon
    MT4 enhanced
    The popular and powerful MetaTrader platform comes packed with tools, features, and the type of execution that has made it very popular among experienced traders – and unlike most MetaTrader 4 platforms, you’ll have access to integrated Reuters news as standard.
Choose your trading platform
FXUS-Laptop-and-Phones-Platform
Reward yourself with our Active Trader Program

The more you trade, the more you can earn. Enjoy interest payments and cash rebates for high volume trading.

  • Tangible Perks
    Save up to 15% with cash rebates as high as $10 per million traded. Additionally, have interest paid up to 5% on your average daily available margin balance.
  • Blue icon of headset
    White Glove Service
    No question or concern will ever go unanswered. Receive guidance and priority support from your dedicated Market Strategist.
  • Global Market Leader
    VIP Treatment
    Join the Active Trader program to enjoy waived bank fees for your wire transfers. The spoils of being a valued client don’t end there, as you also get access to exclusive events and product previews.
Active Trader
Active Trader logo

Tight spreads backed by quality execution

USD/RUB and EUR/RUB are currently unavailable for trading. See Service Updates.

Spreads will vary based on market conditions, including volatility, available liquidity, and other factors. Typical Spreads may not be available for Managed Accounts and accounts referred by an Introducing Broker.

Tailor-made content for you

I'm
new to trading
  • new to trading
  • an experienced trader
and looking for information on:
Open an account

Simple, quick, and easy

Analyse the market
Introduction to the financial markets
Smartphone user with financial figures in the background
Introduction to the financial markets

Financial markets are how people and companies buy and sell assets: futures, options, shares, indices, currencies, commodities, and much more.

People have traded financial markets for hundreds of years. They grew out of a practical need: to help people buy and sell things more efficiently, and to help companies that need money to raise it quickly.

Discover financial markets
White icon of $ and £ symbols
What is forex?
Forex-vs-Stock-Graphic
What is forex?

Forex trading is the buying and selling of global currencies. It’s how individuals, businesses, central banks and governments pay for goods and services in other economies.

However, the vast majority of forex trades aren’t for practical purposes. Speculative FX traders seek to profit from fluctuations in the exchange rates between currencies, speculating on whether one will go up or down in value compared to another.

Intro to forex
Spanner and pencil icon in blue
Tools overview
Market chart Day trader by FOREX.com
Tools overview

Check out our advanced trading tools such as SMART Signals, Performance Analytics and useful charting features.

Trading tools
Icon of two stacked screens in blue
Platform comparison
App screenshot of the FOREX.com platform on Web and mobile by FOREX.com
Platform comparison

Not sure which is the right FOREX.com platform for you? Check out our handy platform comparison table which will show you all the differences.

See platform comparison table
$ price tag icon in blue
Our costs
Close-up of US Dollar to show one of the currencies traded by FOREX.com
Our Costs

Trust is at the heart of our business. That’s why we’re committed to complete transparency about the costs you may incur. Spreads, commissions, and rollovers are all detailed on our dedicated page.

Trading costs
Blue icon of user avatar and monitor
Non-farm payroll webinar
American flag to highlight content related to US markets traded on FOREX.com
Non-farm payroll webinar

Join our analysts for a 60-minute webinar during the release of the Non-Farm Payroll report for instant analysis of the numbers and what they may mean for the markets.

NFP Webinar
Blue lightning bolt icon
Pivot Points
Chart showing Pivot points on a trading academy lessons page by FOREX.com
Pivot Points

Pivot points are a technical indicator that traders use to predict upcoming areas of technical significance, such as support and resistance. They're calculated by averaging the high, low, and closing prices of a previous period. That could be a day, a week, or a month. 

Pivot Points
Analyse the market
Performance Analytics
Dashboard of the platforms analytics feature by FOREX.com
Performance Analytics

Do you know if you do better with long or short trades? Do winning streaks affect your decisions? Identify your strengths and weakness as a trader with our exclusive cutting-edge behavioral science technology – powered by Chasing Returns.

Performance Analytics

Use MT4? Get exclusive tools with FOREX.com

  • FX Blue
    Get a suite of over 20 apps including custom indicators and nine expert advisors, such as the Sentiment Trader.
  • Newspaper icon for main navigation - blue transparent
    Integrated Reuters news
    Unlike most MetaTrader 4 platforms, you’ll have free access to integrated Reuters news.
  • Blue icon of finger pressing a button
    Seamless experience
    Tap into the platform’s features in real-time and with no third-party bridges.
MetaTrader 4
Screen with the FOREX.com MetaTrader 5 dashboard

Stay one step ahead

The markets are always moving. Get the latest news and analysis.
News and analysis
candle background

Latest articles

Research
UBS agrees to purchase Credit Suisse – what does that mean for sentiment?
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 01:57 AM
    Market trader analysing data
    The Week Ahead: FOMC, BOE and SNB meetings in full view
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 12:12 AM
      Japan flag against a blue sky
      Japanese Yen technical forecast: USD/JPY bears face trend support
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      March 17, 2023 06:48 PM