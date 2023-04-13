News & Analysis

  • All
  • Forex
  • Gold

Sort by:

  • Newest
  • Popular
Research

EUR/GBP forecast, Oil forecast: Two trades to watch

EUR/GBP falls as more BoE rate hikes are expected. Oil edges lower ahead of EIA stockpile data.

default avatar
Today 04:00 AM
Research

GBP/USD outlook: The pound treads water ahead of UK inflation data

UK inflation data is in full focus today after mixed employment and wage figures left economists divided over whether the BOE will hike rates in May or not.

default avatar
Today 12:58 AM
    Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes

    EUR/USD, GBP/USD Hold Near Resistance Ahead of Euro, UK inflation

    Both EUR/USD and GBP/USD remain near key points of resistance ahead of inflation data set to be released on Wednesday.

    Gold Insights

    Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
    Gold, GBP/USD forecast: Two trades to watch
    April 13, 2023 07:10 AM
    Close-up of market chart
    Gold price forecast: RSI flirts with overbought territory
    April 5, 2023 03:07 PM
    Gold nuggets
    Gold outlook: Metal closes in on all-time high
    April 4, 2023 03:30 PM
    View More

    Trade ideas

    Congress building
    Nasdaq 100 forecast: Stocks rise on earnings boost ahead of Netflix
    Yesterday 12:24 PM
    Research
    Gold outlook: Metal below $2K as dollar advances
    April 17, 2023 03:47 PM
    Forex trading
    GBP/USD Forecast: Currency Pair of the Week
    April 17, 2023 01:00 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    Dollar Outlook: Dollar down for 5th week - Forex Friday
    April 14, 2023 11:30 AM
    Research
    Dollar forecast: USD loses more ground on peak inflation signs
    April 13, 2023 02:31 PM
    Close-up of market chart

    USD/JPY eyes March high as 50-Day SMA establishes positive slope

    USD/JPY may continue to retrace the decline from the March high (137.91) as it appears to be tracking the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (133.55).

    default avatar
    By : David Song
    Yesterday 03:34 PM

      Open an account in minutes

      Experience award-winning platforms with fast, reliable execution and enjoy tight spreads on FX – as low as 0.2 for EUR/USD (with fixed $5 commissions per 100K).

      Open an account
      Trading view chart close-up

      Canadian Dollar short-term outlook: USD/CAD bulls emerge at support

      Canadian Dollar advance failed at support near the yearly range lows with USD/CAD attempting to mount a counteroffensive. The levels that matter on the technical charts.

      An office of traders with multiple trading screens

      Indices flat, Gold strong, rate hikes baked in, fear index hits new lows

      Equity indices were flat, but surprisingly the VIX ‘fear index’ fell below 17 to trade at its lowest level in 15 months. A quarter point rate rise in May is baked into market expectations (which might be optimistic). Earnings disappointed today: Goldman Sachs earnings fell short, Johnson and Johnson cautioned investors. Today’s Chinese GDP numbers raised optimism for its economy, with positive implications for the global economy. For more detailed market commentary go to StoneX Market Intelligence, https://my.stonex.com/.

      Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold

      Gold price buoyed by weakening economy, higher rates, banking stress

      Economic data continues to show weakness in the US economy, and the need for a final interest rate hike to curb persistent inflation. This supports the fundamental case for gold to remain above $2,000 per ounce, today at $2,020, with recent moves being driven by uncertainty and heightened risk.

      Congress building

      Nasdaq 100 forecast: Stocks rise on earnings boost ahead of Netflix

      US stocks are rising, with the Nasdaq leading gains ahead of Netflix earnings after the close and Tesla tomorrow. Banks earnings are also in focus.

      Chart showing uptrend

      Nasdaq 100 index analysis: NDX continues to coil in a bullish flag

      The Nasdaq 100 price action off the mid-March low looks like a “bullish flag” pattern showing consolidation after a strong bullish move...

      Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies

      Japanese Yen forecast: USD/JPY breakout towards 135, fresh monthly highs

      USD/JPY has broken out to a fresh monthly high and Thursday of this week brings Japanese CPI numbers after a noticeable drop in Japan’s inflation last month.

      Close-up of Union Jack flag

      British Pound short-term outlook: GBP/USD threatens correction

      British Pound plunged more than 1.5% off fresh yearly highs with Sterling threatening a larger correction. Levels that matter on the GBP/USD short-term technical charts.

      default avatar
      April 17, 2023 01:30 PM
        An office of traders with multiple trading screens

        Indices reflect rate hike concerns, Dollar stronger, Gold holds $2000-mark

        Major indices were weaker today on stronger data from the New York manufacturing sector, as the path of rate rises becomes clear for a peak in May. Wall Street’s fear index, the VIX, hit a 12-month low. The dollar was stronger. Gold and oil saw profit-taking. For more detailed market commentary go to StoneX Market Intelligence, https://my.stonex.com/.

        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€

        EUR/USD forecast: April 2022 high offers resistance

        Lack of momentum to breach the April 2022 high (1.1076) may lead to a near-term pullback in EUR/USD as it snaps the recent series of higher highs and lows.

        default avatar
        By : David Song
        April 17, 2023 12:56 PM
          Read more analysis

          Recommended topics

          Forex news and analysis

          View more
          GBP/USD outlook: The pound treads water ahead of UK inflation data
          By:
          Matt Simpson
          Today 04:58 AM
          Research
          GBP/USD Forecast: Currency Pair of the Week
          April 17, 2023 01:00 PM
          Commitment of traders report (COT):
          April 17, 2023 02:02 AM

          Shares news and analysis

          View more
          S&P 500 technical forecast: SPX rally faces first major test
          By:
          Michael Boutros
          April 6, 2023 05:07 PM
          Feature image of stock market figures and indices
          A guide to the banking crisis: What happened and what comes next?
          March 28, 2023 08:12 AM
          Credit Suisse crisis explained : Where next for the Credit Suisse share price?
          March 16, 2023 10:44 AM

          Indices news and analysis

          View more
          Nasdaq 100 forecast: Stocks rise on earnings boost ahead of Netflix
          By:
          Fiona Cincotta
          Yesterday 12:24 PM
          Congress building
          Nasdaq 100 analysis: NDX retests key 12,900 level
          April 5, 2023 07:13 PM
          Nasdaq 100 analysis: NDX hits a 7-month high with room to rally further
          March 30, 2023 07:32 PM

          Commodity news and analysis

          View more
          EUR/GBP forecast, Oil forecast: Two trades to watch
          By:
          Fiona Cincotta
          Today 08:00 AM
          Research
          Nasdaq 100 forecast: Stocks rise on earnings boost ahead of Netflix
          Yesterday 12:24 PM
          Gold outlook: Metal below $2K as dollar advances
          April 17, 2023 03:47 PM
          Commitment of traders report (COT):
          April 17, 2023 02:02 AM
          Get the information that drives markets
          FOREX.com market analysts featuring Fiona, Matt, Tony, Joe and Josh
          Get expert reaction to latest market news and seize potential opportunities.
          Meet our research team

          Economic Calendar

          Economic Calendar

          Risk-free trading with virtual funds

          Try our award-winning platform.

          Hone your skills and trading strategies.

          Trade Forex, Gold & Silver, and Futures.

          Open Demo Account
          Course thumbnail of FOREX.com course: Introduction to charts by FOREX.com