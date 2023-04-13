Indices flat, Gold strong, rate hikes baked in, fear index hits new lows

Equity indices were flat, but surprisingly the VIX ‘fear index’ fell below 17 to trade at its lowest level in 15 months. A quarter point rate rise in May is baked into market expectations (which might be optimistic). Earnings disappointed today: Goldman Sachs earnings fell short, Johnson and Johnson cautioned investors. Today’s Chinese GDP numbers raised optimism for its economy, with positive implications for the global economy. For more detailed market commentary go to StoneX Market Intelligence, https://my.stonex.com/.