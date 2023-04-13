News & Analysis
- All
- Forex
- Gold
Sort by:
- Newest
- Popular
EUR/GBP forecast, Oil forecast: Two trades to watch
EUR/GBP falls as more BoE rate hikes are expected. Oil edges lower ahead of EIA stockpile data.
GBP/USD outlook: The pound treads water ahead of UK inflation data
UK inflation data is in full focus today after mixed employment and wage figures left economists divided over whether the BOE will hike rates in May or not.
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Hold Near Resistance Ahead of Euro, UK inflation
Both EUR/USD and GBP/USD remain near key points of resistance ahead of inflation data set to be released on Wednesday.
Trade ideas
USD/JPY eyes March high as 50-Day SMA establishes positive slope
USD/JPY may continue to retrace the decline from the March high (137.91) as it appears to be tracking the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (133.55).
Open an account in minutes
Experience award-winning platforms with fast, reliable execution and enjoy tight spreads on FX – as low as 0.2 for EUR/USD (with fixed $5 commissions per 100K).
Canadian Dollar short-term outlook: USD/CAD bulls emerge at support
Canadian Dollar advance failed at support near the yearly range lows with USD/CAD attempting to mount a counteroffensive. The levels that matter on the technical charts.
Indices flat, Gold strong, rate hikes baked in, fear index hits new lows
Equity indices were flat, but surprisingly the VIX ‘fear index’ fell below 17 to trade at its lowest level in 15 months. A quarter point rate rise in May is baked into market expectations (which might be optimistic). Earnings disappointed today: Goldman Sachs earnings fell short, Johnson and Johnson cautioned investors. Today’s Chinese GDP numbers raised optimism for its economy, with positive implications for the global economy. For more detailed market commentary go to StoneX Market Intelligence, https://my.stonex.com/.
Gold price buoyed by weakening economy, higher rates, banking stress
Economic data continues to show weakness in the US economy, and the need for a final interest rate hike to curb persistent inflation. This supports the fundamental case for gold to remain above $2,000 per ounce, today at $2,020, with recent moves being driven by uncertainty and heightened risk.
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Stocks rise on earnings boost ahead of Netflix
US stocks are rising, with the Nasdaq leading gains ahead of Netflix earnings after the close and Tesla tomorrow. Banks earnings are also in focus.
Nasdaq 100 index analysis: NDX continues to coil in a bullish flag
The Nasdaq 100 price action off the mid-March low looks like a “bullish flag” pattern showing consolidation after a strong bullish move...
Japanese Yen forecast: USD/JPY breakout towards 135, fresh monthly highs
USD/JPY has broken out to a fresh monthly high and Thursday of this week brings Japanese CPI numbers after a noticeable drop in Japan’s inflation last month.
British Pound short-term outlook: GBP/USD threatens correction
British Pound plunged more than 1.5% off fresh yearly highs with Sterling threatening a larger correction. Levels that matter on the GBP/USD short-term technical charts.
Indices reflect rate hike concerns, Dollar stronger, Gold holds $2000-mark
Major indices were weaker today on stronger data from the New York manufacturing sector, as the path of rate rises becomes clear for a peak in May. Wall Street’s fear index, the VIX, hit a 12-month low. The dollar was stronger. Gold and oil saw profit-taking. For more detailed market commentary go to StoneX Market Intelligence, https://my.stonex.com/.
EUR/USD forecast: April 2022 high offers resistance
Lack of momentum to breach the April 2022 high (1.1076) may lead to a near-term pullback in EUR/USD as it snaps the recent series of higher highs and lows.
Forex news and analysis
Shares news and analysis
Indices news and analysis
Commodity news and analysis
-
Two trades to watch: #EURGBP falls after UK CPI holds above 10% #Oil falls as rate hike and recession fears overshadow falling stock piles Read more: https://t.co/NdRTOhkbkq https://t.co/8ONtgs4Hon
Risk-free trading with virtual funds
Try our award-winning platform.
Hone your skills and trading strategies.
Trade Forex, Gold & Silver, and Futures.