Asian Open The Fed Guides Equities Higher and Yields Fall

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 22, 2021 5:53 PM
4 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Chart shows overnight market action of FX, Commodities and Index products. Published in June 2021 by FOREX.com

Asian Futures:

  • Australia's ASX 200 futures are down -15 points (-0.21%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,327.20
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 futures are up 40 points (0.14%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 28,924.13
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures are up 131 points (0.46%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 28,440.76

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 index rose 27.72 points (0.39%) to close at 7,090.01
  • Europe's  Euro STOXX 50  index rose 10.8 points (0.26%) to close at 4,123.13
  • Germany's DAX  index rose 33.09 points (0.21%) to close at 15,636.33
  • France's CAC 40 index rose 8.96 points (0.14%) to close at 6,611.50

Tuesday US Close:

  • The Dow Jones Industrial rose 68.61 points (0.2%) to close at 33,945.58
  • The S&P 500 index rose 21.65 points (0.52%) to close at 4,246.44
  • The Nasdaq 100 index rose 133.186 points (0.94%) to close at 14,270.42

 

Learn how to trade indices

 

Equities higher as the Fed push strong economy with transient inflation narrative

San Francisco’s Federal Reserve President Mary Daly told reports she was “bullish on the recovery”, “substantial” progress had been made towards the Fed’s 2% inflation target and full employment goals. But, perhaps more importantly, she thinks the Fed may be in a position to begin tapering this year. This last point alone was enough to topple equities when James Bullard effectively read from the same script on Friday, yet Jerome Powell soothed any negative response from markets with his persistent view that inflation will be transitory, when he testified to congress separately.

Bond yields were lower across the curve the US 10-year yield falling -2.2 bps below 1.5% and the 2-year was down -2.6 bps to a two-day low of 0.23%. On the economy, Powell said labour demand is very strong and expects strong job creation in autumn. Lorretta Mester is also in the ‘transient’ camp and expects inflation to rise to around 3% to 3.5% this year before falling back to % in 2022, adding she expects employment to fall below 4% by next year.

The message of a ‘strong, but not too strong’ recovery was music to Wall Street’s ears, technology stocks took the lead with the Nasdaq 100 closing to a record high and the Nasdaq’s biotech index now up 5.6% month-to-date. The S&P 500 stopping just short of its own record high with eleven S&P 500 sectors closed in the green.

The ASX200 recouped most of Monday’s losses during its best session in three-months yesterday, to close with a large bullish inside day. Information technology sector is the best performer month-to-date, although with an RSI (2) reading of 99.52 it is at high risk of over-extension over the near-term. At the other end of the scale, the ASX Allords gold miners index is currently down -10.7% over the same period as they tracked gold prices lower.

 

ASX 200 Market Internals:

Chart shows 3-month relative performance against S&P vs ASX 200 and popular stocks. Published in June 2021 by FOREX.com

ASX 200: 7342.2 (1.48%), 21 June 2021

  • Real Estate (1.98%) was the strongest sector and Healthcare (-0.63%) was the weakest
  • 11 out of the 11 sectors closed higher
  • 6 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the index
  • 162 (81.00%) stocks advanced, 30 (15.00%) stocks declined
  • 14 hit a new 52-week high, 1 hit a new 52-week low
  • 74% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 68.5% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 67.5% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 7.41%   -  Pilbara Minerals Ltd  (PLS.AX) 
  • + 6.96%   -  Chalice Mining Ltd  (CHN.AX) 
  • + 6.75%   -  Redbubble Ltd  (RBL.AX) 

Underperformers:

  • -2.16%   -  Nufarm Ltd  (NUF.AX) 
  • -1.98%   -  Westgold Resources Ltd  (WGX.AX) 
  • -1.79%   -  Appen Ltd  (APX.AX) 

 

Commodities: OPEC discuss raising oil production

Brent rose briefly above $75 for the first time in two years yet reversed earlier gains as OPEC+ discussed raising oil production. A small bearish pinbar formed on the daily chart and closed back below 74.95, although early trade in Asia has seen it return back above that level with net resistance of 78.58 in sight. WTI futures closed just beneath 73.15 after a brief spell above it and formed a small indecision candle.

Gold’s rally lost momentum and closed -0.24% lower. Its direction over the near-term is now a little unclear and the reward to risk ratio appear inadequate on the daily chart for bears. However, key levels for to monitor from here are 1756, 1760 and 1770.64 as support and 1790 and 1800 a resistance.

 

Copper probes broken trendline

Chart analysis of Copper futures - seeking bearish setups around broken trendline. Published in June 2021 by FOREX.com

Copper prices have broken two key levels of support over the past two weeks; the 4.435 level and the October trendline. We outlined a bearish case before these key levels broke based on a significant reduction of net-long exposure this year (see 1:30 in the video), and we’re not entirely convinced the -16% decline from its peak is enough considering China are continuing to curb commodity prices. So, over the near-term we are monitoring copper’s potential to form a bearish reversal at the broken trendline and make its way to the 3.943 – 4.00 lows.

That said, some noise can be allowed around a trendline break (spikes either side of it) although a clean retest and drop is always preferred. And given the established decline in net-long exposure, we’d still seek potential shorts further out below 4.435 if prices were to break back above the trendline.

 

Forex: Commodity FX lead in classic risk-on session

Chart shows daily % Candles (NY close) relative to ATR (10). Published in June 2021 by FOREX.com

Commodity currencies NZD, CAD and AUD were the strongest majors yesterday during a risk-on rebound.  With yen being the weakest currency this naturally placed NZD/JPY and CAD/JPY at the top of the leader board. The Canadian dollar was higher on risk sentient, despite oil prices remaining flat following talk of OPEC raising oil production.

  • The US dollar index (DXY) fell to a three-day low, although volatility wasn’t overly bearish. Next support sits at 91.43 to if volatility remains low towards this level then it may be one for ‘dip buyers’ to consider. For now, we remain neutral on this index.
  • USD/JPY rallied to a three-day high in line with our bias outlined in yesterday’s Asian open report and shows the potential to break higher from here.  
  • GBP/JPY hit our upper target of 154.51 overnight and continues to remain strong structurally, so we’ll revise the analysis for your European open report later today.
  • EUR/NZD has been removed from the watchlist despite holding above 1.6974 support, given its two bearish candles came close to probing that low. We would prefer to see volatility subside above or around its 200-day eMA before reconsidering longs.

 

Learn how to trade forex

 

Up Next (Times in AEST)

Economic calendar table shows key financial events across the world . Published in June 2021 by StoneX

You can view all the scheduled events for today using our economic calendar, and keep up to date with the latest market news and analysis here.


How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

Related tags: Copper Indices Commodities Trade Ideas Gold

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:14 AM
Gold considers a bounce from key support, USD/JPY taps 145
Today 05:14 AM
The Week Ahead: RBA meeting, ISM surveys and Nonfarm payroll in focus
Today 02:12 AM
USD/JPY inches towards 145 as intervention risks rise
Yesterday 10:59 PM
USD/CAD Forecast: Test of Former Support in Focus
Yesterday 09:00 PM
JPY Technical Analysis: USD/JPY Stretches Towards 145
Yesterday 08:01 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Copper articles

Finger pointing on market chart data
USD/CNH, AUD/USD, S&P 500 and gold forecast - Technical Tuesday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
June 27, 2023 11:57 AM
    China flag
    Copper turns red as China concerns mount
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    November 25, 2022 04:00 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      Copper and USD/CHF have a high negative correlation!
      By:
      August 17, 2022 07:49 PM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        Recession Trade Keeps Risk Assets Under Pressure
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 6, 2022 12:35 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.