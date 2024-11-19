AUD/USD bounces with gold, crude oil while USD mean reverts

The USD retraced lower from its 1-year high for a second day, allowing AUD/USD to post a solid bounce from its cycle low. And price action suggest its bounce may not be over just yet.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 18, 2024 4:10 PM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The USD handed back some more of last week's gains on Monday to mark a second day lower from its 1-year peak. This week presents a light economic calendar for the US, which makes Trump's cabinet picks a likely driver for USD sentiment alongside Nvidia's earnings on Wednesday.

 

AUD/USD and EUR/USD were the strongest FX majors as mean reversion against the dollar kicked in. The Australian dollar also benefited from a bounce in key commodity prices. Gold attracted safe-haven flows after President Biden announced a long-range missile for Ukraine to reach deeper into Russian territory. News that a Norwegian oilfield had been halted also sent WTI crude oil prices up over 3.3%.

 

Despite broad USD weakness, it was the Japanese yen which was the weakest major after BOJ Governor Ueda was vague regarding the timing of any interest rate hike. While USD/JPY closed the day 0.25% higher, it remains overshadowed by Friday’s bearish engulfing day of -1.25% when Japan’s Finance Minister pushed back against currency speculators.

 

2024111dashboardFX

  

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 11:30 – RBA meeting minutes
  • 19:45 – ECB Elderson speaks
  • 21:00 – EU CPI
  • 23:00 – NZ Milk auctions
  • 00:30 – US building permits, housing starts
  • 00:30 – CA CPI
  • 03:30 – USGDPnow

 

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in Q4 2024

 

AUD/USD technical analysis:

AUD/USD completed a three-day bullish reversal pattern on Monday (dark cloud cover). That is also formed perfectly at the February low, just above the monthly S1 also adds weigh to the reversal. Moreover, bullish divergences formed on the RSI (2) and RSI (14).

 

Being bullish AUD/USD is likely not a popular idea. But that tends to be the case at turning points. Also note the strong bullish momentum on the 1-hour chart which suggests further upside potential over the near term. Bulls could seek dips within Monday’s range, such as the 0.6810 high or high-volume node (HVN) at 0.6429.

20241119audusd

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas APAC session

Latest market news

Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Coils into Support
Today 07:14 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Today 06:28 PM
S&P 500 Melt-Up? The Data-Driven Case for SPX Upside in December
Today 04:58 PM
USD/CHF Pullback Faces Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA
Today 03:56 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as China - US trade tensions rise
Today 02:36 PM
Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Threatens Bear Market Rebound
Today 02:01 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

Downward trend
AUD/JPY, AUD/USD drop like a tonne of BRICS
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:00 PM
    ASX hits record high in thin trade, but double top clouds the outlook
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    November 28, 2024 10:32 PM
      stocks_08
      With Wall Street bucking its Thanksgiving trend, the ASX could struggle
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 27, 2024 09:55 PM
        interest_rates_01
        NZD/USD, AUD/NZD: RBNZ to mull dovish cut in face of tariffs, Trump 2.0
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 26, 2024 09:17 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.