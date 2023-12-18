AUD/USD: On the lookout for hawkish signals in the RBA meeting minutes

The tone of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) minutes has come across as more hawkish than that of the monthly monetary policy statement under the leadership of Michele Bullock as Governor, pointing to the risk of a similar outcome when the minutes of the RBA’s December meeting are released later Tuesday.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Monday 5:28 PM
aus_04
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Relative to the tone of the RBA’s monthly policy statement, the minutes of the past two meetings have screened as far more hawkish
  • AUD/USD rose as much as 0.35% and 0.17% respectively in the hour following the release of the October and November minutes
  • From a broader perspective, shifts in US 2-year yields are playing key role in dictating movements in AUD/USD right now

The tone of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) minutes has come across as more hawkish than that of the monthly monetary policy statement under the leadership of Michele Bullock as Governor, pointing to the risk of a similar outcome when the minutes of the RBA’s December meeting are released later Tuesday.

RBA rate cuts getting priced for 2024

Up until the Fed’s dovish pivot last week, Australian overnight index swap markets were pricing a small risk the RBA would deliver a further increase in the cash rate early next year, taking it to 4.6%. However, so powerful has the Fed’s shift been on global interest rate expectations, the hawkish pricing has been all but erased with 12-month overnight index swaps currently sitting 15 basis points below the current cash rate of 4.35%.

But the RBA’s assessment may be far different

While the minutes are dated, not incorporating policy decisions from the Fed, ECB and BoE last week along with US PCE inflation and Australia’s jobs report, the risk is the tone will come across as hawkish when markets are now pricing in rate cuts.

For instance, the minutes expressed increasing optimism about labour market conditions, noted the cash rate was lower than in other advanced economies, acknowledged new forecasts were premised on the view there would be at least one more rate increase, or potentially two, and noted rising house prices mat indicate monetary policy may not be all that restrictive. That’s not the tone of a central bank considering cutting rates anytime soon. With recent domestic data providing no strong case to consider easing policy, the tone of the December minutes may screen as something similar.

Minutes to spark near-term upside in AUD/USD?

The divergent tone of the minutes and statement issued a fortnight earlier has seen modest AUD/USD strength in the hour following their release in both October and November, rising as much as 0.35% and 0.17% respectively.

Looking at AUD/USD on the daily, its struggles above .6720 continued Monday, logging a third consecutive failure to close above the level. A reversal in US 2-year yields, sparked by further attempts from Fed officials to walk back market pricing for more than 140 basis points of rate cuts next year, appears to have been the catalyst, helping the USD recover earlier losses.

With three consecutive failures above .6720, including a bearish hammer to start the week, the case for near-term downside appears to be building even though the longer-term picture remains constructive. It may have to go lower to go higher, essentially, helping to attract new buyers looking for fresh highs.

On the downside, former downtrend resistance is located at .6630 with horizontal support located at .6600. With the 200-day moving average found at .6577 and more pronounced horizontal support located at .6520, any deeper pullback would likely require a change in narrative on the pathway for US interest rates next year.

Alternatively, should AUD/USD manage to break and hold above .6520, traders will likely eye off a retest of the double-top set in June and July just below .6900.

aud dec 19

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: AUD USD RBA FX Fed

Latest market news

Crude Oil, Canadian Dollar Analysis: WTI’s Surge Drives USD/CAD to 4-Month Lows
Today 08:23 PM
Consumer’s increasingly confident, but investors take a breath with major indexes and gold at all-time highs
Today 07:55 PM
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD V-Shaped Reversal Stalls Before 1.1000
Today 07:17 PM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Ascending Channel Remains Intact
Today 05:50 PM
USD/JPY outlook: Can the yen strengthen despite dovish BoJ?
Today 05:13 PM
Gold Short-term Technical Outlook: Gold Bull Battle Lines Drawn
Today 04:55 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD USD articles

aus_04
AUD/USD surges again as dovish BOJ fuels soft landing narrative
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:16 PM
    united_states_03
    AUD/USD, USD/JPY: Waiting for fresh catalysts after the Fed’s dovish pivot
    By:
    David Scutt
    December 18, 2023 04:30 AM
      Market chart
      AUD/USD holds firm after its post-FOMC breakout: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 14, 2023 10:38 PM
        aus_09
        AUD/USD: Australia’s jobs report just the tonic for RBA policy inaction
        By:
        David Scutt
        December 14, 2023 01:19 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.