AUD/USD, AUD/CAD Analysis: Hawkish BOC hike concerns doves

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 11:14 PM
0 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The Bank of Canada’s (BOC) hawkish hike weighed on sentiment as it rekindled some concerns that central banks are not as close to their terminal rates as originally thought. And those concerns are not so far-fetched, given the RBA caught the consensus off guard with a hike earlier this week. Yields were higher alongside the US dollar as Fed fund futures slightly increased the odds of a hike at next week’s FOMC, although they continue to favour a pause with a 66.2% probability.

 

Having read through the statement, I’m now struck by how hawkish it is and that further hikes cannot be ruled out. Demand for services has increased, growth was stronger than expected, labour market remains tight, inflation remains elevated and “concerns have increased that CPI could get stuck materially above the 2% target”.

 

Notes from the BOC monetary policy statement, June 20023

  • The overnight cash rate was increased by 25bp to 4.75%
  • Global inflation is coming down but remains stubbornly high
  • Major central banks are signalling that interest rates may have to rise further to restore price stability
  • Canada’s economy was stronger than expected in the first quarter
  • Consumption growth was surprisingly strong and broad-based
  • Demand for services continued to rebound, spending on interest-sensitive goods increased, housing market activity has picked up
  • The labour market remains tight
  • excess demand in the economy looks to be more persistent than anticipated
  • Goods price inflation increased and Services CPI remained elevated
  • …concerns have increased that CPI inflation could get stuck materially above the 2% target
  • …monetary policy was not sufficiently restrictive

 

 

And if the BOC could hike further, so could other central banks. And those concerns were enough to weigh on gold and drag tech sharply lower from their highs. USD/CAD fell to a 4-week low but recouped around half the days earlier losses, with traders keep an eye on two cycle lows above the 1.33 handle. CAD/JPY extended its bullish trend in line with yesterday’s bias and bulls are now considering a break above the 105 handle. A firmer US dollar and weak GDP report for Australian also weakened the AUD/USD which snapped a 5-day rally.

 

 

Weak GDP reports also weighed on AUD/USD

20230608audusdFX

GDP rose just 0.2% q/q, down from 0.6% and below 0.3% expected. Whilst the annual rate fell to 2.3% y/y below the 2.4% expected and Q4 was revised down to 2.6% from 2.7%. The upside to weaker growth is lower inflation, but the downside is clearly... lower growth. Construction and manufacturing PMIs also contracted in May according to an AIG report, and the increased odds of central bank tightening elsewhere ultimately overshadowed hawkish comments made earlier by RBA governor Philip Lowe.

 

AUD/USD snapped a 4-day rally and printed a bearish hammer on the daily chart, the high of which met resistance around the 0.67100 level before prices pulled back. It now trades away the midway point of the 0.6570 – 0.6950 range, and prices appear set to either consolidate around current levels or pull back slightly before its next anticipated leg higher. The RSI (14) is above 50 and we suspect large speculators (who remained net-short last week) are still looking to cover some shorts to support higher prices.  

 

 

AUD/USD 1-hour chart

20230608audusdH1fx

 

Prices broke beneath a bullish trendline on the 4-hour chart, and an enlarged bearish engulfing candle on high volume. Support was fond around a historical volume cluster and prices are now retracing higher on low volume, which suggest the mediocre rise to be a retracement. From here, we’re seeking evidence of a swing high up to 0.6684, where a subsequent break below 0.6640 assumes a pullback towards 0.6600 (with the next zone of support sitting around 0.6570).

 

 

AUD/CAD daily chart:

20230608audcadFX


Whilst the RBA or BOC both wield the potential to hike further, the BOC retains its 65bp yield differential which helps explain the downtrend which has formed on the daily chart this year. We also note that a bearish reversal candle has formed at an interesting resistance zone just beneath the 0.90 handle, which comprises of the 50-day EMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, last week’s VPOC and the weekly R2 pivot. We suspect a swing high has formed and momentum could potentially revert lower, with the initial target for bears to consider being the lows around 0.8800.

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas AUD/USD AUD CAD BOC

Latest market news

Gold, ASX 200 Analysis: BOC and RBA hikes forces gold lower on Fed bets
Yesterday 10:52 PM
Nasdaq 100 falters as Canada’s rate hike focusses attention on next week’s US decision
Yesterday 07:29 PM
Nasdaq 100 profit-taking as Canada’s rate hike focusses attention on next week’s US decision
Yesterday 06:13 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI extends recovery
Yesterday 04:30 PM
EUR/USD Outlook: June Opening Range Intact For Now
Yesterday 04:02 PM
Canadian dollar analysis: BOC surprises with a hike, USD/CAD falls to trendline support
Yesterday 02:24 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
AUD/USD, AUD/CAD Analysis: Hawkish BOC hike concerns doves
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 03:14 AM
    Gold nuggets
    Gold, ASX 200 Analysis: BOC and RBA hikes forces gold lower on Fed bets
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:52 PM
      Research
      Crude oil outlook: WTI extends recovery
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 04:30 PM
        Congress building
        Nasdaq 100 outlook: Stocks are muted ahead of next week’s Fed meeting
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        Yesterday 12:34 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.