AUD/USD Coils Above May Low - Australia Wage and Jobs Report on Tap

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 12:40 PM
0 views
Uptrend
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

AUD/USD Outlook

AUD/USD holds above the monthly low (0.6608) as it snaps the series of lower highs and lows from last week, and data prints coming out of Australia may keep the exchange rate afloat as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) keeps the door open to implement higher interest rates.

AUD/USD Coils Above May Low - Australia Wage/Job Report on Tap

AUD/USD bounces along the 50-Day SMA (0.6684) after breaching the April high (0.6806) earlier this month, but the exchange rate may face increased volatility over the remainder of the week as the economic docket is anticipated to show stronger wage growth along with a further improvement in the labor market.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar. Register Here

Australia Economic Calendar 05162023 

FOREX.com Economic Calendar

The update to Australia’s Wage Price Index (WPI) is expected to uptick in the first quarter of 2023, while the economy is projected to add 25K jobs in April following the 53K expansion the month prior.

The developments may push the RBA to pursue a more restrictive policy as minutes from the May meeting emphasizes that ‘information available over the prior month had confirmed that the labour market remained tight and that inflationary pressures were significant,’ and it remains to be seen if Governor Philip Lowe and Co. will implement another 25bp rate hike at the next rate decision on June 6 as ‘further increases in interest rates may still be required.’

Until then, AUD/USD may attempt to retrace the decline from the monthly high (0.6816) should the fresh data prints generate speculation for another RBA rate hike, but signs of a weaker-than-expected labor market may produce headwinds for the Australian Dollar as it encourages the central bank to move back to the sidelines.

With that said, AUD/USD may threaten the opening range for May as it gives back the advance from the start of the week, but the exchange rate may trade within a defined range as long as it holds above the monthly low (0.6608).

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD Daily

AUDUSD Daily Chart 05162023

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; AUD/USD on TradingView

  • AUD/USD holds above the monthly low (0.6608) as it snaps the series of lower highs and lows from last week, but lack of momentum to push above the 200-Day SMA (0.6721) may keep the exchange rate within a narrow range as it struggles to hold above the 0.6660 (50% Fibonacci retracement) region.
  • Failure to hold above the monthly low (0.6608) along with a close below the 0.6600 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) handle may push AUD/USD towards the April low (0.6574), with a move below the March low (0.6565) opening up the 0.6510 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to 0.6550 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) area.
  • Nevertheless, AUD/USD may attempt to retrace the decline from the monthly high (0.6816) as it appears to be coiling within a narrow range, with a move above the long-term moving average bringing the 0.6780 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to 0.6820 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) region back on the radar.

Additional Resources:

USD/JPY Reverses Ahead of Monthly Low to Eye 200-Day SMA

Oil price outlook mired by failure to test 50-Day SMA

--- Written by David Song, Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

 

Related tags: AUD USD David Song

Latest market news

EUR/USD outlook: Long-term view remains bullish
Today 01:02 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Stocks fall with debt ceiling talks in focus
Today 12:50 PM
Alibaba FY2023 earnings preview: Where next for BABA stock?
Today 08:42 AM
GBP/USD, EUR/USD forecast :Two trades to watch
Today 07:33 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Extreme bearish positioning among speculators
Today 05:20 AM
AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Analysis: RBA minutes reveal ‘finely balanced’ decision
Today 03:52 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest AUD USD articles

Australian flag
Australian Dollar technical forecast: AUD/USD turns at trend resistance
By:
Michael Boutros
May 11, 2023 04:35 PM
    Research
    AUD forecast: Aussie consumers pull back on discretionary spending
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 3, 2023 03:58 AM
      Australian flag
      Australian Dollar short-term outlook: AUD/USD stalls at resistance
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      April 4, 2023 05:30 PM
        Australian flag
        Australian Dollar technical forecast: AUD/USD squeeze at support
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        March 16, 2023 04:35 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.