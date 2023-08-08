AUD/USD Rate Reaction to June Low in Focus

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 1:30 PM
4 views
Close-up of market chart
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD

AUD/USD continues to register fresh monthly lows after clearing the July low (0.6599) and the exchange rate may face further decline ahead of the update to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) if it fails to defend the June low (0.6485).

AUD/USD Rate Reaction to June Low in Focus

AUD/USD trades to a fresh monthly low (0.6500) on the back of US Dollar strength, and data prints coming out of the US may sway the exchange rate as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) moves to the sidelines.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar. Register Here

US Economic Calendar

US Economic Calendar 08082023

FOREX.com Economic Calendar

The update to the US CPI may put pressure on the Federal Reserve to further combat inflation as the headline reading is projected to increase to 3.3% in July from 3.0% per annum the month prior while the core rate is expected to hold steady at 4.8% during the same period.

Evidence of sticky inflation may generate a bullish reaction in the US Dollar as Fed officials keep the door open to implement higher interest rates, but a softer-than-expected CPI print may curb the recent weakness in AUD/USD as it fuels speculation for a looming change in regime.

CME FedWatch Tool 08082023

Source: CME

In turn, AUD/USD may track the June range as the CME FedWatch Tool reflects a greater than 70% probability of seeing US interest rates unchanged over the remainder of the year, and it remains to be seen if Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. will adjust the forward guidance at the next meeting in September as the central bank is slated to update the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP).

With that said, the update to the US CPI may influence the near-term outlook for AUD/USD as the FOMC appears to be nearing the end of its hiking-cycle, but the exchange rate may extend the decline from the start of the month if it fails to defend the June low (0.6485).

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD Daily

AUDUSD Daily Chart 08082023

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; AUD/USD on TradingView

  • AUD/USD approaches the June low (0.6485) after failing to defend the July low (0.6599), with a close below the 0.6510 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to 0.6520 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) region raising the scope for a test of the yearly low (0.6459).
  • Next area of interest comes in around 0.6380 (78.6% Fibonacci retracement) followed by the November 2022 low (0.6272), but AUD/USD may trade within a defined range if it defends the June low (0.6485).
  • A close back above the 0.6600 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) handle may push AUD/USD towards 0.6740 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement), with the next area of interest coming in around 0.6820 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement).

Additional Market Outlooks

USD/JPY Outlook Mired by Failure to Test June High

GBP/USD Post-BoE Weakness Undermines Rebound from June Low

--- Written by David Song, Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

 

Related tags: AUD/USD CPI Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

Nasdaq and Banks lead sell-off, Dollar strengthens
Today 05:14 PM
Alibaba Q1 earnings preview: Where next for BABA stock?
Today 03:56 PM
Canadian Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD/CAD Set to Snap 2023
Today 03:42 PM
EUR/USD analysis, USD/CAD and GOLD outlook - Technical Tuesday
Today 03:29 PM
StoneX Bullion Report
Today 12:16 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 8, 2023
Today 12:07 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest AUD/USD articles

Market chart
EUR/USD, AUD/USD analysis: European Open – 8th August 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 04:57 AM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    Gold, AUD/USD Analysis: Asian Open – 7th August 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    August 6, 2023 09:25 PM
      Market chart
      USD/JPY, China A50 Analysis: Asian Open - 4th August 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      August 3, 2023 11:14 PM
        AUD/USD pummelled during risk-off trade: Asian Open – 3rd August 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        August 2, 2023 11:16 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.