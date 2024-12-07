Bitcoin Breaks $100K! Where Next? Cryptoasset Weekly Update (December 6, 2024)

Bitcoin broke $100K…only to fall a quick -14% to below $90K in a mini “flash crash” before recovering back above $100K. What are the levels to watch now?

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Saturday 2:00 AM
Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

BTC/USD & ETH/USD Key Points

  • Bitcoin broke $100K…only to fall a quick -14% to below $90K in a mini “flash crash” before recovering back above $100K.
  • Continued inflows into cryptoassets should keep pullbacks in Bitcoin and Ether limited.
  • Ether had a strong week, both on an absolute basis and relative to Bitcoin, taking the ETH/BTC ratio back to 0.04, near its highest level since the start of October.

Cryptoasset Market News

  • Bitcoin broke $100K…only to fall a quick -14% to below $90K in a mini “flash crash” before recovering back above $100K as of writing.
  • Ripple/XRP briefly surpassed Tether/USDT to become the token with the third highest market cap
  • Microstrategy acquired an additional 15.4k BTC for $1.5B at $95,976 per Bitcoin. MicroStrategy has accumulated a total of 402,100 bitcoins, with a total cost of approximately $23.4 billion and an average price of $58,263.
  • South Korea’s Democratic Party agreed to delay crypto tax by 2 years.
  • South Korea’s Democratic Party agrees to delay crypto tax by 2 years.
  • Bitcoin dominance fell more than -4% on the week to below 56% as of writing
  • President Trump has tapped Paul Atkins to chair the SEC, though he has yet to accept.

Sentiment and Flows

The sentiment gauge we watch most closely, the “Crypto Fear and Greed Index,” feel to 72 last week, resetting sentiment to a level more in-line with a healthy, balanced uptrend. At the margin, the high level of greed in the market hints at elevated risk for a pullback in the coming week, especially if momentum rolls over:

CRYPTo_fear_and_greed_12062024

Source: Alternative.me

Another way of gauging sentiment, flows into exchange-based cryptoasset investment vehicles, have remained near record highs over the last week. As of writing before the release of Friday’s data, Bitcoin ETFs have seen stellar inflows of over $2.5B over the last four days alone. Over the long-term, inflows from “tradfi” investors provide incremental demand for Bitcoin and could help support the price, as we’ve seen in recent weeks.

Bitcoin_etf_flows_12062024

Source: Farside Investors

Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD Daily Chart

BITCOIN_TECHNICAL_ANALYSIS_112062024

Source: StoneX, TradingView

It was an eventful week for Bitcoin, with the cryptocurrency breaking the psychologically-significant $100K level for the first time in its 15-year history…only to fall a quick -14% to below $90K in a mini “flash crash” before recovering back above $100K as of writing. As we noted last week, the 127.2% Fibonacci extension of the 2021-2022 drop is now the key resistance level to watch, though after washing out the leverage in the system in Thursday night’s drop. Longer-term, the established uptrend remains intact, with strong inflows into the asset class leading to relatively short-lived pullbacks, and that state of affairs is likely to remain in place for now.

Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD Daily Chart

ETHEREUM_TECHNICAL_ANALYSIS_12062024

Source: StoneX, TradingView

Ether had a strong week, both on an absolute basis and relative to Bitcoin, taking the ETH/BTC ratio back to 0.04, near its highest level since the start of October. The world’s second-largest cryptoasset is now trading above $4K to test the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of its 2021-2022 drop.

Moving forward, resistance near $4K represents a key technical hurdle, with a potential break above that level leaving little in the way of technical resistance until the record highs near $4800. Meanwhile, previous-resistance-turned-support at $3400 remains the level to watch to the downside, with the uptrend remaining intact as long as prices hold above that level.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Check out Matt’s Daily Market Update videos and be sure to follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: Bitcoin USD Ethereum Crypto assets Technical analysis

Latest market news

Equities Weekly Forecast: Broadcom, MARA & GameStop
Today 06:29 AM
Traders flipped to net-long yen exposure: COT report
Today 06:04 AM
EUR/USD: Bold ECB, sticky US inflation a recipe for euro hurt
Today 03:29 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: RBA, AU jobs, US CPI on tap
Yesterday 11:51 PM
USD/JPY: Could US inflation data unleash the next big market move?
Yesterday 10:00 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Middle East Reforms, Chinese Data, and US Inflation
Yesterday 01:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Bitcoin USD articles

Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
Bitcoin Breaks $100K! Where Next? Cryptoasset Weekly Update (December 6, 2024)
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
December 7, 2024 07:00 AM
    crypto_05
    The stats are working against bitcoin bulls today
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    November 29, 2024 01:11 AM
      Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
      Bitcoin, Gold Analysis: Ceasefire, Holidays, and US Data
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      November 27, 2024 10:20 AM
        mexico_05
        Trump Bump Price Action Setups: Gold, Bitcoin, EUR/USD, SPX
        By:
        James Stanley
        November 26, 2024 06:30 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.