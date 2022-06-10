CPI is highest since 1981; DXY, EUR/USD

June 10, 2022 10:40 AM
75 views
Rocket taking off on a bright day

US CPI for May was 8.6% YoY vs an expectation of 8.3% YoY and an April print of 8.3% YoY.  This is the highest reading since December 1981. After the lower than expected reading in April (8.3% YoY vs 8.5% YoY expected) many were hoping to see signs of plateauing in the inflation reading this month. But it was not meant to be.  Energy prices and food prices were the main culprits contributing to the higher inflation print.  Energy prices rose 34.6%, the most since September 2005, while food prices were up 10.1%, the highest level since March 1981.  However, the Core CPI for May, which excludes the often-volatile food and energy prices, was 6% YoY vs an expectation of 5.9% YoY and a reading of 6.2% YoY in April. This was the second month in a row that the Core CPI rose less than the previous month.  The March reading was 6.5% YoY.  Therefore, the data shows that inflation is contained to food and energy and hasn’t spilled over yet into the rest of the economy.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) has gone bid on the back of the higher CPI reading, which indicates the possibility of further aggressive tightening.  On May 13th, the DXY hit its highest level since December 2002 near 105.00.  The DXY then pulled back to the 50 Day Moving Average and the 50% retracement level from the lows of March 31st to the highs of May 13th, near 101.30.  Since then, the US Dollar Index has been moving higher and today, broke above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the May 13th highs to the May 30th low near 103.59.

20220610 dxy daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a 240-minute timeframe, the US Dollar Index has formed an inverted Head and Shoulders pattern and broke above the neckline yesterday.  The target for this pattern is the height from the head to the headline, added to the breakout level above the neckline.  In this case it is near 104.30.  As mentioned, today, price broke above the shorter-term 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level near 103.59.  There is isn’t any resistance between 103.59 and the inverted head and shoulders target.  The next horizontal resistance is at the May 13th low, near 104.57, then the previous highs at 105.00.  Above there, price can move to horizontal resistance from September 2002 at 105.41. (see daily).  However, notice the RSI is in overbought territory, an indication that price may be ready for a correction.  First support is at the neckline of the pattern near 103.15.  Below there, horizontal support sits at 102.83, then the spike lows from June 9th at 102.15.

20220610 dxy 240

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

As the Euro makes up 57% of the DXY, EUR/USD trades in the opposite direction of the DXY.  On a 240-minute timefame, the pair is testing the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the low of May 13th to the highs of May 30th near 1.0516.  Horizontal support below is at the lows from May 18th at 1.0459, then the May 13th lows at 1.0349, only 9 pips above the January 2017 lows.  Notice the RSI on 240-minute timeframe is in oversold territory, indicating EUR/USD may be ready to bounce.  Resistance is at today’s high of 1.0642.  Above there, price can move to the long-term downward sloping trendline (green) near 1.0735.

20220610 eurusd 240

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

The US CPI for May came in at its highest level since December 1981.  The reaction in the markets is a stronger US Dollar and a lower EUR/USD, which insinuates a call for more aggressive tightening from the Fed.  Will the Fed listen when it meets next week?  Stay tuned!

 
Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas CPI DXY

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

WTI Crude Oil Analysis: Oil defies USD strength despite hawkish Fed comments
Yesterday 10:52 PM
Central bankers signal rising rates globally
Yesterday 06:08 PM
GBP/USD Susceptible to Test of 50-Day SMA
Yesterday 05:20 PM
US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Bulls Eye July Breakout
Yesterday 02:53 PM
S&P500 outlook: Caution reins ahead of Powell & on chip war worries
Yesterday 01:21 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook: NVIDIA stock hit by threat of new export ban
Yesterday 11:46 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Research
AUD/USD dragged lower by slower pace of AU inflation
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 02:55 AM
    Gold trading
    Gold, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 28th June 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    June 27, 2023 10:58 PM
      Research
      USD/CAD outlook: Stronger US data could put floor under Loonie
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 27, 2023 04:18 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD, USD/CAD analysis: CPI reports for AUD and CAD traders in focus
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 27, 2023 03:09 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.