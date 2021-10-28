ECB recap: Lagarde drives EUR/USD to new October highs

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
October 28, 2021 10:30 AM
25 views
Research
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

To the surprise of absolutely no one (including my colleague Fiona Cincotta – see her full preview report here), the European Central Bank left main refinancing rate unchanged at 0.00% and reiterated that it would continue buying bonds at a “moderately lower pace” until at least the end of March 2022. In sticking to the proverbial script, the central bank also made only insignificant tweaks to its accompanying monetary policy statement.

As Fiona noted, the fireworks, if there were going to be any, would always be centered around ECB President Christine Lagarde’s press conference, specifically the extent to which she would push back on the market pricing for interest rate hikes as soon as next year.

On that front, we had a number of notable comments from Ms. Lagarde:

  • PHASE OF HIGHER INFLATION TO LAST LONGER THAN EXPECTED BUT EXPECTED TO DECLINE NEXT YEAR
  • CONTINUE TO SEE MEDIUM-TERM INFLATION BELOW TARGET
  • TALKED ABOUT INFLATION, INFLATION, INFLATION
  • CONDITIONS FOR A RATE RISE NOT LIKELY TO BE MET IN THE TIMEFRAME EXPECTED BY MARKETS, NOR SOON THEREAFTER
  • NOT FOR ME TO SAY IF MARKETS ARE AHEAD OF THEMSELVES (Ed note: This directly contradicts the above the comment)
  • HAVE EVERY REASON TO THINK THE PEPP PROGRAM WILL END IN MARCH 2022

While Lagarde predictably pushed back on the market’s interest rate hike expectations, she subsequently walked that back; meanwhile, her strongest statement was around the PEPP purchases ending in March, making the statement more hawkish than anticipated, at least in the short term. In the end, this month’s meeting was always going to be an appetizer for the December meeting, when the central bank will issue updated economic forecasts, clarify its plans for tapering asset purchases, and lay out its initial plans for monetary policy in 2022.

Market reaction

Based on the initial market reaction, traders are viewing the statement as more hawkish (or perhaps, less dovish) than expected, with EUR/USD rallying 80 pips on the day to hit its highest level of the month. In other markets, 10-year yields in Germany, France, Italy, and Spain are rising 6-12bps across the board while major European stock markets trade mixed.

Looking ahead, a close above previous-support-turned-resistance at 1.1670 (and ideally the 50-day EMA at 1.1680) on EUR/USD would open the door for an extended rally toward the mid- or upper-1.17s in the coming days. A failure to hold above this key zone would keep bears in control of the pair in the medium-term.

FXEURUSD10282021

Source: TradingView, StoneX

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: Lagarde ECB ECB Recap Inflation monetary policy

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 3rd July 2023
Today 10:43 PM
Japanese Yen Analysis: A Primer on Past BOJ Interventions and USD/JPY Levels to Watch
June 30, 2023 08:51 PM
Gold Prices Bounce from 1900 as USD/CAD Shows Signs of Reversal
June 30, 2023 07:10 PM
Brazilian Real Technical Analysis: USD/BRL, EUR/BRL
June 30, 2023 06:57 PM
Nasdaq rally spurred by improving inflation data
June 30, 2023 06:05 PM
USD/JPY Forecast: Overbought RSI Reading Persists
June 30, 2023 06:01 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Lagarde articles

Bank notes of different currencies
ECB members working the wires today to try and prop up Euro
By:
September 26, 2022 07:58 PM
    multiple currencies
    Lagarde comments, poor UK PMIs give EUR/GBP a lift
    By:
    May 24, 2022 03:10 PM
      Christine Lagarde gives a boost to EUR/USD
      By:
      May 23, 2022 06:56 PM
        Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
        ECB meeting preview: Don’t expect a hawkish shift yet!
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        January 31, 2022 03:49 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.