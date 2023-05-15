Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Resistance Reaction, can Bears Continue to Drive?

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
Today 9:33 AM
35 views
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

Euro Talking Points:

  • Last week finally saw some element of trend in EUR/USD as the pair pulled back from a large zone of longer-term resistance, establishing a fresh monthly low along the way.
  • The pullback stopped short at a bullish trendline connecting September and March lows, which has helped to hold support through this week’s open. The big question is whether bears can continue the move that they had started last Thursday.
  • I’ll be discussing these themes in-depth in the weekly webinar on Tuesday at 1PM ET. It’s free for all to register: Click here to register.

 

Sellers appeared in EUR/USD last week after the pair spent most of April holding resistance at a key spot on the chart. I had looked into this area as it was coming into play back in late-March, and despite the fact that bulls continued to fire a series of higher-highs in the early portion of the month, they were unable to take control enough to push price beyond 1.1100. Last week finally saw the impasse break as sellers pushed price down to a fresh monthly low. The move stalled around a trendline projection at the end of the week, and that’s so far led to a bounce this week.

 

EUR/USD Weekly Price Chart

eurusd weekly chart 51523 

Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

 

EUR/USD Shorter-Term

 

Given that there was a quite a bit of time spent testing that resistance zone, EUR/USD now has a few different levels of interest sitting above current price action now that bears have forced a lower-low. The obvious spot is the 1.0943 Fibonacci level, which helped to set support a couple of different times before the Thursday break. Above that, the psychological level at 1.1000 looms large, and above that price is the 1.1033 and 1.1076 Fibonacci levels from a shorter-term major move, which had previously helped to carve swing highs in February and then early-April.

On the support side of the pair, the 1.0787 level remains of interest as that marks the April low, and below that is a Fibonacci level at 1.0747 which is confluent with a psychological level at 1.0750. Notably, that’s the 61.8% retracement derived from the same study that helped to carve highs in February and April.

Below that, I’m tracking potential support around 1.0611, after which key support comes into view at 1.0500-1.0516, which has held two inflections already this year while helping to define the 2023 swing low, which sits at 1.0483.

 

EUR/USD Daily Chart

eurusd daily 51523Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

 

Related tags: Euro EUR/USD US Dollar

Latest market news

Dow Jones forecast: Stocks rise on debt ceiling optimism
Today 01:17 PM
USD/CAD Forecast: Currency Pair of the Week
Today 01:00 PM
S&P 500 Outlook: Watch Walmart, Target and Home Depot earnings
Today 08:55 AM
DAX, Gold outlook: Two trades to watch
Today 08:05 AM
European Open: Turkey could be headed for a runoff election
Today 04:43 AM
Tech stock technical picks: Tesla, Alphabet, Amazon
Today 02:29 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD indecision at resistance, US CPI on the way
By:
James Stanley
May 8, 2023 03:12 PM
    Euro short-term outlook: EUR/USD resistance on Fed- ECB, NFP on tap
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    May 3, 2023 09:23 PM
      Euro price outlook: EUR/USD near key resistance as big week begins
      By:
      James Stanley
      May 1, 2023 03:20 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        Euro technical forecast: EUR/USD exhaustion at resistance
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        April 28, 2023 03:29 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.