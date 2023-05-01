Euro price outlook: EUR/USD near key resistance as big week begins

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
Today 11:20 AM
62 views
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

EUR/USD Talking Points:

  • EUR/USD closed last week above the 1.1000 handle after spending the past few weeks tangled in a zone of longer-term resistance.
  • This week brings a plethora of drivers to the fore with tomorrow’s European CPI leading into Services PMI data out of the US on Wednesday morning. And then the FOMC rate decision on Wednesday afternoon leads into the European Central Bank rate decision scheduled for the following morning. And then Friday is a big day with the release of both US Non-farm Payrolls and Canadian jobs data scheduled for 8:30 AM ET.
  • I’ll be discussing these themes in-depth in the weekly webinar on Tuesday at 1PM ET. It’s free for all to register: Click here to register.

 

EUR/USD continues to hang around the 1.1000 level and at this point we can say that this was something that remained for the back-half of April trade.

Last week saw buyers attempt to take control while driving price up to a fresh yearly high. But buyers were noticeably absent after mounting above prior resistance and this led to another pullback to test below the 1.1000 handle.

This sets the stage for a massive week of headline risk. We’ve already seen the Manufacturing PMI report out of the United States for today, but tomorrow brings European CPI for the month of April which should remain a big factor for Euro trends. The day after brings Services PMI out of the United States but it’s what’s on the calendar for later in the day that needs to be planned around, as the FOMC is set to announce their rate decision for the month of May. This could be messy as there’s a wide expectation for a 25 basis point hike but the bigger question is what happens next:  And this is not a quarterly rate decision, meaning that there will not be updated projections and forecasts to work off of, so we’re likely going to have to operate off of the clues dropped in the accompanying press conference from Chair Powell.

Thursday morning brings another major event with the European Central Bank’s rate decision for the month of May, with focus on a possible 50 bp hike from the ECB. The ECB no longer provides forward guidance so, again, clues from the accompanying press conference will likely set the tone for forward-looking Euro price action.  And then Friday morning brings Non-farm Payrolls which is released at the exact same time as Canadian job numbers, which can make for an especially busy period in the US Dollar and related markets.

The net of all this headline risk is considerable potential: There will be multiple opportunities over the next week for reversals to show up or for new trends to establish themselves. This greater potential for volatility can also lead to false breakouts and both bull/bear traps, so it’s important to remain open minded as a trend produced from one headline risk event could quickly be erased by the next move produced by the next item on the economic docket.

In EUR/USD, the big question is whether a trend re-appears after the pair has spent the past few weeks tangled at a key zone of resistance. This is around the psychological level of 1.1000, which has held back bulls since first coming back into play in February. Buyers attempted to run a breakout last week and did set a fresh yearly high; but follow-through buying pressure was notably absent and this led to price quickly pulling back to the 1.1000 level.

 

EUR/USD Weekly Price Chart

eurusd weekly chart 5123Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

 

EUR/USD Resistance Test

 

EUR/USD set its current three month low in the middle of March, just a few days after the banking crisis began to appear in the United States. Along with that banking crisis came lower US Treasury yields and falling expectations for FOMC rate policy in the second half of this year. The Fed, to date, has remained mum on the topic of any rate cuts later in 2023 but markets nonetheless continue to hold the expectation for such.

That’s helped the US Dollar to remain relatively weak, still trading near key support as looked at in this week’s US Dollar Price Action Setups. That relates to EUR/USD, which holds very near that longer-term resistance as USD and DXY remains near that longer-term support.

The big question for the end of this week is whether that relationship shifts as both the Fed and ECB will be taking a key role in this week’s headline risk. The Fed is expected to be somewhat dovish in the latter-portion of this year while the ECB is expected to remain hawkish in effort of further stemming European inflation.

From EUR/USD price action, supports remain at 1.0930 and then 1.0802. If bears can elicit a breach below the latter level, then we’ll also have a test of the trendline taken from the September 2022 swing low connected to the March swing low, which would then open the door for a test of support at 1.0713.

Big picture, it’s the 1.0500 level that sticks out as this has been a factor twice already in 2023 trade; in the first week of the year and then again in mid-March, when buyers cane in before the big figure could trade before pushing price up to a fresh yearly high.

 

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

eurusd daily chart 5123Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

 

EUR/USD Bullish Scenarios

 

Taking a step back to the weekly chart and we can see some considerable activity taking place above the 1.1000 handle which has helped the big figure to function as some form of resistance over the past few months. So, logically, with that price holding as resistance it remains as a potential item of interest. 

There’s another side to the setup, however, and this is something that’s always worth keeping in mind, and this is related to the persistence of bulls to continually push price right back into this key area of resistance. With enough motivation this week, bulls might finally get what they’ve been waiting for to allow for a topside break of this zone, which would likely be related to a support test or break in the USD and DXY theme, as well.

From the weekly chart in EUR/USD, a test at the support level around 1.0927 could keep the door open for bulls, with the next key resistance at the 1.1186 level. Beyond that, there’s a prior swing around the 1.1272 level that’s of interest for follow-through resistance.

 

EUR/USD Weekly Chart

eurusd weekly chart 5123 bbChart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

 

Related tags: Euro EUR/USD EUR USD

Latest market news

Indices in Positive Territory, VIX hits new low, despite Bank Failure
Today 05:32 PM
Crude oil forecast: oil spill searches support- WTI bears eye 70
Today 04:56 PM
US dollar analysis: Fed poised to hike, but will it be the last?
Today 04:53 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
April 28, 2023 06:51 PM
Indices bounce back amidst signs that inflation is sticky
April 28, 2023 06:50 PM
USD/JPY rate outlook vulnerable to dovish Fed rate hike
April 28, 2023 06:08 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro technical forecast: EUR/USD exhaustion at resistance
By:
Michael Boutros
April 28, 2023 03:29 PM
    Downtrend arrow
    EURUSD back below 1.1000, tests through wedge support
    By:
    James Stanley
    April 25, 2023 08:19 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      EUR/USD Key Resistance Test: Fed v/s ECB
      By:
      James Stanley
      April 20, 2023 08:17 PM
        Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
        EUR/USD, GBP/USD Hold Near Resistance Ahead of Euro, UK inflation
        By:
        James Stanley
        April 18, 2023 09:18 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.