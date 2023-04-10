Euro price outlook: EUR/USD pulls back from resistance, U.S. CPI on deck

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
Today 11:01 AM
360 views
European Central Bank
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

Euro Talking Points:

  • EUR/USD is starting the week with a pullback after failing to test the 1.1000 handle last week.
  • While the ECB talks up the prospect of more rate hikes, it’s US inflation that’s back in the headlines this week with the Wednesday release of CPI data for the month of March. Headline inflation is expected to fall to 5.2% from last month’s 6% print, but core inflation is expected to elevate up to 5.6% from last month’s 5.5% release.
  • I’ll be discussing these themes in-depth in the weekly webinar on Tuesday at 1PM ET. It’s free for all to register: Click here to register.

 

EUR/USD is pulling back to start the week and from the daily chart, the big question is whether bulls have given back control after a failed run at the 1.1000 level last week.

Coming into the Q2 open, EUR/USD had held higher-low support at a key area on the chart before bulls pushed up to resistance at the 1.0943 Fibonacci level. Last Tuesday saw bulls stall, only for bears to move in on Wednesday to hold the high around 1.0973, just inside of the 1.1000 psychological level that traded briefly back in February. Prices held support around the 1.0883 swing into the end of the week, but sellers have already pushed forward to bring a fresh lower-low to the four-hour chart looked at below.

EUR/USD Four-Hour Chart

eurusd four hour chart 41023Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

 

EUR/USD

The big question at this point is whether EUR/USD bears are going to be able to do anything with the recent lower-high and this morning’s lower-low. Taking a step back to the daily chart and price action for 2023 takes on a very range-bound quality. There’ve been two tests around the 1.0500 level and two tests around the 1.1000 level.

As price nears short-term support around 1.0788-1.0802, there’s deeper support potential around the Fibonacci level at 1.0747 or the swing of 1.0713. Below that, there’s another Fibonacci level at 1.0611 after which that range support around the 1.0500 handle comes back into the picture.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

eurusd daily chart 41023 Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

 

EUR/USD Longer-Term

 

Taking a step back to the weekly chart, and the same zone of resistance that I highlighted two weeks ago remains of issue in the pair. This is the same resistance area that came-in to help build the lower-high last week and it’s the same that helped to lead to the February pullback. And collectively with that support zone around the 1.0500 handle, it marks a range that’s been in-play for the first few months of the year.

The more exciting item is what happens after and there remains potential on both sides of that equation. If bears can elicit a breach of the 1.0500 support zone, there’s deeper support potential around the 1.0350 price swing, after which the 1.0200 Fibonacci level comes into the equation. On the resistance side of the coin, beyond 1.1000, there’s a Fibonacci level that’s helped to mark the high at 1.1033, after which a prior price action swing shows around 1.1122.

 

EUR/USD Weekly Chart

eurusd weekly chart 41023Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

 

Related tags: Euro EUR/USD

Latest market news

Rate hike expectations still headwinds for Indices and Oil
Yesterday 06:46 PM
Crude oil price forecast: WTI bulls eye breakout at 2023 range high
Yesterday 06:31 PM
USD/CAD forecast: Canadian dollar vulnerable to wait-and-see BoC
Yesterday 04:51 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
April 7, 2023 02:19 PM
Dollar edges up on key payroll data, report as expected
April 7, 2023 01:21 PM
Gold Price Forecast: Gold pulls back - Can XAU/USD bulls hold 2k
April 6, 2023 07:45 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Euro technical forecast: has EUR/USD topped?
By:
Michael Boutros
April 5, 2023 07:06 PM
    Euro short-term outlook: EUR/USD support test at prior resistance
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    March 27, 2023 06:53 PM
      ECB had to hike by 50 bps but euro slips
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      March 16, 2023 01:31 PM
        Forex trading
        The top 10 most traded currencies
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        February 2, 2023 03:43 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.